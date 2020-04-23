Where is Tua Tagovailoa from? Exploring their faith, family history, and Samoan roots

When Tua Tagovailoa's name is called during the Draft 2020 NFL, two things will happen, whether we watch his reaction televised or not: He will thank his parents and praise Jesus Christ.

Those are two pillars of Tagovailoa's life, part of the way he was raised and the culture he calls his own. That's part of the reason why Tagovailoa became such a nice superstar in Alabama, like the school hadn't seen before.

Tagovailoa has put in the job to become one of the best draft prospects in this class, but it will also tell him that his education and faith were top contributors as well.

With that, everything you need to know about Tagovailoa as he jumps from college football to professionals, where he was raised from, his culture and family history:

Where is Tua Tagovailoa from?

Tagovailoa is from Ewa Beach, a small town on the island of O & # 39; ahu, the third northernmost of the Hawaiian Islands. There, he played for Saint Louis School (Honolulu), which also produced NFL quarterback Marcus Mariota. There, he helped lead the Crusaders to the 2016 state title and became one of the best high school prospects in Aloha State history.

After finishing his high school career, Tagovailoa, ranked No. 1 double-threat quarterback and No. 32 overall player by 247Sports in the class of 2017, enrolled early in Alabama. He ended his career at Saint Louis passing for 8,158 yards and 84 touchdowns, rushing for 1,727 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.

What is the ethnic origin of Tua Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa is the eldest of Diane and Galu Tagovailoa's four children. He has two sisters, Taylor and Taysia, and a brother, Taulia, who also plays in Alabama.

Tagovailoa is not the only person affiliated with sports in her family. His father got up and taught himself how to train soccer. The only left-handed person in his family, Galu also taught Tua how to use his left hand, despite the fact that he is naturally dominant. Tua (Tuanigamanuolepola "Tua,quot; Tagovailoa) is also named after Father Galu's brother, who shares his name Tuanigamanuolepola. He was named after a sports fanatic uncle who reportedly once tipped the scales at 500 pounds.

Although Tagovailoa was raised in Hawaii, he is not of Hawaiian descent, he is Samoan. Her mother, Diane Tagovailoa, was also raised in Hawaii, although her parents were from the territory of American Samoa, 2,566 miles south of the Hawaiian Islands. Galu Tagovailoa was also born there, but she moved to Hawaii when she was 3 years old. Both Galu and Diane Tagovailoa raised their children, Tua Tagovailoa is the oldest of four, to maintain Samoa's customs and traditions.

"Our parents were born there and moved to Hawaii and raised us all," Galu Tagovailoa told Saturday Down South in a story about her family in 2019. "The culture never left. It stayed alive. The language and traditional customs. Weddings, funerals, not to be missed. It is what our parents have transmitted. It is what I want to transmit to our children. "

Impact of Samoa's culture in Tua Tagovailoa

Family and faith, Christianity in particular, are permeating the Samoan tradition, and it is no different for the Tagovailoas. Both Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa are devout Christians, and were raised to respect their parents, elders, and spiritual mentors. That was particularly evident in January 2018, when Tagovailoa, who had just led Alabama for a comeback victory over Georgia in the 2018 college football championship game, gave a post-game interview with ESPN's Maria Taylor:

Another important part of Samoa's culture is music and dancing. Tagovailoa is also known to participate in that tradition. AL.com captured a video of him performing a traditional Samoan dance called Tauluga in June 2018. The Tauluga is frequently presented as the grand finale of the event, often by the guest of honor (Tagovailoa performed the dance in celebration of Welcome that summer, donating proceeds to your local church and youth soccer league.)

Another aspect of Samoa's tradition is discipline. In 2018, on the day of the SEC championship game, ESPN broadcast a controversial interview between Tagovailoa and Tom Rinaldi in which the former said that he was physically punished for not meeting expectations, either on the soccer field or on the classroom.

"There is a great lack of knowledge about our culture compared to other people's culture," said Tagovailoa. "Culture is different everywhere. People are raised differently. (I think) many children in our culture thrive because of the respect they give to their parents and others in authority."