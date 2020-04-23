Where is Todd McShay? Preliminary ESPN analyst reveals he's recovering from coronavirus, won't be on television

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said Wednesday that the NFL Draft will not work this year because he is at home recovering from the new coronavirus.

MORE: The Seven Safest Picks in the NFL Draft for 2020

McShay is the director of college football scouting for ESPN Scouts Inc. He started working for ESPN in 2006 to cover the NFL Draft. It made its first appearance on the ESPN television broadcast project in 2009 and has been a fixture in main event coverage since 2011, according to ESPN.

"I am sorry to tell you that I will not be working on the NFL Draft this year," McShay wrote on Twitter. "I'm at home recovering from the coronavirus. For now, I just want to say that I miss you all: my ESPN teammates who have been incredibly understanding, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made Draft what it is today." .

McShay did not specify a timeline for when he contracted the virus, but said he "will return,quot; to his job "thanks to the tireless work of health workers and first responders. You are truly the heroes of our nation."

The NFL Draft 2020 will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

"In the meantime, I will be watching and I hope you are, too," McShay wrote. "I also hope that (host Trey) Wingo and the team will help me and do their part to keep (Mel) Kiper (Jr.) online!"