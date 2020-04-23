Where did Joe Burrow move from? Why did the Heisman winner leave Ohio State to go to LSU?

Joe Burrow is in the midst of one of the best individual seasons in college football history, not only breaking SEC pass records in a single season, but also taking the Tigers to the college football championship.

Such seasons are few and far between, but the Burrow 2019 campaign is made even more extravagant considering that LSU wasn't even where his college career started. Also, LSU was not even his favorite school when he announced his intention to transfer.

So how did Burrow end up at LSU, and where did it come from?

Sporting News has everything you need to know about Burrow and his career, including recruiting, first college stop, final transfer, and final stop point in Baton Rouge:

Where did Joe Burrow move from?

Joe Burrow was transferred to LSU from the state of Ohio, where he was a member of the roster for three years from 2015-17. He re-signed there in 2015 before seeing a limited time in more than 10 games throughout his first-year redshirt-sophomore seasons. He combined to complete 29 of 39 passes (74.3 percent) for 287 yards and two touchdowns without interceptions. He also added 15 runs for 53 yards and another score.

Why did Joe Burrow leave Ohio?

Burrow, a four-star professional quarterback in the class of 2015 and Mr. Football in Ohio State (2014), transferred from Ohio State after failing to secure the starting position in any of his three seasons there.

He redesigned as a freshman in 2015, the year that Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett divided the time as quarterback. Barrett took over the starting role when Burrow was a red-shirt freshman in 2016, and didn't quit in 2017. By then, freshman Dwayne Haskins had overtaken Burrow in the depth chart, completing 40 57 passes for four touchdowns. and an interception.

Once Barrett graduated from Ohio state after the 2017 season, the Buckeyes had a three-man run for the quarterback between Burrow, Haskins, and Tate Martell. Burrow, despite completing 15 of 22 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including a final pass in Buckeyes' uniform for a score of 42 yards, was unable to secure the starting point. That job went to Haskins, who would complete 373 of 533 passes (70 percent) for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

But Burrow, who had already graduated in just three years and who had told reporters that "I came to play," decided that he would graduate from Columbus and spend his last two years of eligibility elsewhere.

Why did Joe Burrow choose LSU?

When Burrow left the state of Ohio, many wondered if he would stay in the state of Ohio, particularly Cincinnati, or go to Nebraska, where his father Jimmy Burrow had played from 1974 to 1975, just like the brothers Jamie Burrow (1997 -2001) and Dan Madriguera (2004).

But Nebraska reportedly appeared to be uninterested in Burrow at best. Burrow, in the December 7 episode of "College GameDay," said Nebraska did not think he was good enough when he left high school.

"They told me it wasn't good enough since recruiting. I had an offer after my freshman year of high school and it was my father's team (Ohio University)," Burrow said. "I wanted to go to Nebraska. They told me it wasn't good enough. Ohio State was really my only important offer."

That seemed to remain the case after Burrow was transferred, as Nebraska freshman coach Scott Frost already had his chosen quarterback in Adrian Martinez. So when Burrow left Ohio State, his top two choices were Cincinnati and LSU. Cincy was considered a top favorite due to Burrow's relationship with coach Luke Fickell, who was on the Ohio State staff in 2015 and '16 with Burrow.

But, according to a Sports Illustrated report, LSU coach Ed Orgeron managed to lure Burrow away from Cincinnati over the course of a May weekend in which he, Joe Burrow, his father Jimmy, and brother Dan talked about football. , Including the future place of Joe Burrow. at LSU. That, and a couple of Cajun meals that included boiled crabs, helped Burrow make his decision in favor of LSU.

What is Joe Burrow's college major?

According to Joe Burrow's LSU listing page, he's studying for a master's degree in liberal arts. He graduated from the state of Ohio after three seasons with a bachelor's degree in consumer and family financial services.