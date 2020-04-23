When will season 4 of & # 39; Bablyon Berlin & # 39; on Netflix?

Babylon Berlin is an excellent and extremely underrated drama on Netflix. It carries the original Netflix banner in many regions and with Season 3 now on Netflix, you might be wondering if a fourth season is on the way. This is what we know about Babylon Berlin season 4, including if it is happening and if so, when you can expect it on Netflix.

The series takes place in Germany during the 1920s and is about a police commissioner stationed in Berlin who solves new and increasingly horrible crimes.

Now it's worth noting that Netflix only serves as the international distributor for Babylon Berlin. The series airs first and is produced by Sky, which is a major provider of satellites across Europe. As such, where Sky operates in Europe, Babylon Berlin is not available on Netflix.

Only three Netflix regions lead to Babylon Berlin, including Netflix US, Netflix Canada, and Netflix Australia.

Babylon Berlin Season 3 arrived on Netflix on March 1, 2020.

Now let's see the future of the series.

Has Babylon Berlin been renewed for Season 4?

According to various sources in Germany, a fourth season is being worked on as it was commissioned alongside the previous third season.

What can we expect from the story in season 4?

Qiez, a popular German magazine claims that the fourth season still has two more novels to cover. Those two books include:

Goldstein: the third case of Gereon Rath

The Archives of the Fatherland: the fourth case of Gereon Rath

The first novel takes place in 1931 during the Great Depression, while the second begins in 1932 and sends the couple to East Prussia.

Given this information, it would not be unfair to suspect that two more seasons await us before the show ends.

When will Babylon Berlin season 4 be on Netflix?

Before the show hits Netflix in the mentioned regions, it will air for the first time on Sky in Germany.

According to TVMovie.de, it is currently slated for fall 2020. However, we are not sure whether the current production problems facing countries due to the coronavirus outbreak will prevent this from happening.

Assuming the series will air this fall, that would mean the series is following a slightly earlier release schedule for season 3. In which case, we might expect to see the series sooner.

That means we are currently waiting to see Babylon Berlin Season 4 on Netflix between December 2020 and March 2021.

Of course, release dates are always subject to change, and if we find out anything new, we'll keep you posted right here about What's on Netflix.

