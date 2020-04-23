When will season 15 of & # 39; Supernatural & # 39; on Netflix?

Supernatural It is coming to an end with its fifteenth season and will air on Netflix in many regions for the foreseeable future. When will season 15 be Supernatural of The CW to be released on Netflix? Despite the series delay, Netflix will continue to receive the fifteenth season as scheduled.

Supernatural, which has been a staple of The CW even before it was The CW, is coming to an end in its 2019/20 season. There are a few reasons why the show is coming to an end, but according to its creators, it was the right time. Speaking at an event, Jensen Ackles said:

“It was months and months, if not years of discussion between him and me, among the rest of the cast, among the team, among our writers, among our producers, between the studio, between the network. No one wanted to see this show fade away. "

The program, for those unfamiliar, is about a pair of siblings who spend their days hunting the supernatural.

Season 15 began on The CW on October 10 and will consist of 20 episodes. This will be concluded in May 2020.

Let's see when Supernatural will be heading to Netflix.

When will season 15 be Supernatural to be on Netflix US?

Unfortunately, the filming of the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural it has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many other The CW series, filming doesn't end in a season after a few months. During the series broadcast, the episodes are filmed ahead of time.

(Due to closure, this will be our last episode for a while. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) – Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

We previously believed that this would affect the release date of the fifteenth season on Netflix, but now we believe that Supernatural will arrive at your previously scheduled time May 26, 2020 release date.

All currently aired episodes of Supernatural Season 15 will be available to stream, which is currently thirteen, and when the remaining episodes air on The CW, they will hit Netflix soon after.

Other CW series, such as Riverdale and Supergirl It will also be released on Netflix before the endings arrive.

Will be Supernatural Will you be leaving Netflix US?

Some rumors have recently circulated about the possibility of Supernatural leaving Netflix. While it will eventually depart, it will not be soon.

We will have more information on when the program will be released in due course.

What are other regions getting? Supernatural season 15?

Unfortunately, only one other Netflix region gets Supernatural available on the service and that's Japan.

That said, you only have access to the first five seasons with no indication of when future seasons will arrive in service.

Are you wishing Supernatural season 15 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.