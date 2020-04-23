When is Trevor Lawrence eligible for the NFL Draft? Teams already waiting for the Clemson QB class

One thing that the NFL 2020 Draft class is not missing? Field quarterback talent.

LSU's Joe Burrow led the Tigers to the national championship and is widely regarded as a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Bengals. Tua Tagavailoa and Justin Herbert should not land far behind Burrow, and QBs like Jordan Love, Jacob Eason and Jalen Hurts could become steals in the interim rounds.

Despite the great weapons available for team rebuilding, some general managers may have eyes for a certain Clemson star who won't be part of Thursday night's first round of picks.

Through 30 college starts, Trevor Lawrence has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards, 66 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. He has also shown improved ability to get out of the pocket, rushing for 563 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore after accumulating just 177 yards and one touchdown in his first year.

The man affectionately known as "Sunshine,quot; It has an elite combination of arm strength, precision and athleticism. Lawrence is the type of quarterback capable of changing a franchise, but when will NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell call his name?

When is Trevor Lawrence eligible for the NFL Draft?

Lawrence will not be eligible to enter the NFL Draft until 2021. Players are required to withdraw for three years from high school, and Lawrence will only meet that stipulation at the end of the 2020 calendar year.

When asked in January about the possibility of staying out of his junior season to prepare for the NFL, Lawrence immediately rejected the idea, saying "it's not just about the money."

"I think only people don't understand college football and what I came here to do," said Lawrence. "Being part of a school like Clemson and a team like this is very special to me. I wouldn't waste that year to stay out in case of injury or whatever."

Assuming he avoids major injury or forgetting to throw a soccer ball, Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ohio State's Justin Fields could also be one of the top five picks in that class.

Trevor Lawrence NFL Draft Screening

While it is impossible to determine which NFL offensive coordinator will be lucky to work with Lawrence at the next level, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News narrowed the field to six teams based on need in position and the likelihood of finishing near the end. of the game. classifications