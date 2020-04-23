What time does the 2020 NFL Draft start today? Live TV coverage, schedule for round 1 on Thursday

The NFL Draft 2020 will begin tonight on the date and at the originally scheduled time. Which is remarkable considering that the coronavirus pandemic has shut down all live sports globally, either by postponing or canceling live events.

The NFL decided to keep the NFL Draft on the planned schedule for several reasons, including the possibility that fans will experience some normality. (And no, safe TV ratings don't hurt.) However, the NFL Draft 2020, scheduled to begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, it will be anything but normal.

NFL 2020 PROJECT:

SN Project Center | Top 100 Players | Final mock draft

To ensure fairness as NFL team personnel in different states are under different orders to stay home, the league ordered that all league and team employees perform the NFL Draft from their own remote locations. . Therefore, the Draft 2020 NFL will be completely virtual.

As for the format, the Draft 2020 NFL technically remains unchanged. The biggest differences this year are the logistics of teams making selections from remote locations. Some believe the challenges will only separate the top NFL talent testers from the rest.

As for fans, the viewing experience for the NFL Draft should be as positive as ever. Below is how to watch Round 1 on Thursday night.

What time does the NFL Draft start today?

Date : Thursday, April 23

: Thursday, April 23 Round 1 start time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET TV channels : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL Enforcement | DAZN (in Canada)

The start time for the 2020 NFL Draft tonight is 8 p.m. ET. The entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be played on Thursday night, but only the first round.

Despite the technology-related concerns of teams that recruit players virtually, the league decided not to change the amount of time teams are given to make each selection. That means that each team in the first round will have 10 minutes to choose. Based on that time frame, the first round is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday

The start time for the second round of the NFL Draft 2020 is 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Round 3 of the NFL Draft will also be played on Friday night. The start time for Saturday coverage of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is noon ET.

What channel is the NFL Draft on today?

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The entire NFL 2020 Draft will air live on three different television networks: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will also present a Spanish edition of the ESPN broadcast.

Anyone with access to the TV broadcast (even without cable) can watch the NFL Draft on ABC. All major cable networks carry ESPN (Xfinity channel 49) and NFL network (Xfinity channel 265). The specific ESPN and NFL network channels for Spectrum, Cox and Optimum cable customers vary by viewing area.

NFL Draft TV Schedule

Round Day Date Start time TV channels one Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The television schedule for the NFL Draft 2020 remains unchanged despite the logistical changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic. All seven rounds of the NFL Draft will still air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network from April 23-25, but the streams will look and feel a little different.

ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a unique presentation on both networks. ABC will host its own signature broadcasts for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday, in addition to simultaneously broadcasting the ESPN and NFL Network broadcast of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

The broadcasts of the 2020 NFL Draft Draft will now originate from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and will adhere to the appropriate coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines. Trey Wingo will host the three-day coverage of the ESPN draft and will be joined remotely by analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. NFL Network presenter Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will also remotely contribute the three days. ESPN host Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with recruits from an ESPN studio. NFL experts Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also be part of the broadcast.

On ABC primetime broadcasts on Thursday and Friday, hosts Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will join analysts Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as correspondent / reporter Tom Rinaldi. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in the studio in Bristol.

MORE NFL PROJECT:

The greatest regret of all time for each team

NFL Draft live stream

NFL Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT,amp;T TV Now have at least one of the channels that broadcast the NFL Draft 2020. AT,amp;T Watch TV, however, does not have ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network.

For those with connected TV devices (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4, and Roku), the NFL Draft can be streamed live with the NFL app, ABC app, or ESPN app using provider authentication television participants.

Similar options are available for those who want to stream the NFL Draft live on mobile and tablet devices: the NFL app, the NFL Network app, the ABC app, and the ESPN app. On computers and laptops, a live stream of the NFL Draft will be available by authenticating with participating TV providers at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com.

Platform NFL Draft? Do I need to log in via cable / satellite? YouTube TV yes No Hulu + Live TV yes No Sling TV yes No AT,amp;T TV now yes No AT,amp;T Watch TV No – Xbox (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes PS4 (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Amazon Fire TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Android TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Apple TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Roku (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Mobile / tablet devices (NFL / NFLN / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Computers (NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/Watch, ABC.go.com) yes yes

In Canada, the NFL Draft can be streamed live on DAZN, which includes NFL Network coverage and offers a free trial period for new subscribers.

NFL Draft Order: Round 1

With a 2-14 record, the Bengals finished last season as the worst team in the NFL. That means Cincinnati has the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Most believe the Bengals will select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the best overall pick.

Because one of the Lions' games last season ended in a draw and ended the year with a 3-12-1 record, the Redskins, who finished 3-13, were able to jump to Detroit for the No. 2 overall pick. The Giants (4-12) and the Dolphins (5-11) complete the best five this year.

The Bengals have the top pick in each of the seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.