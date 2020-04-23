What it really is to be in law and order: SVU

March 3, 3:00 p.m.

Came to SVUScenarios for a wardrobe fit. When I got to the wardrobe department, my options were waiting for me on a shelf. I noticed the same pair of shoes that I wore in July and the same brown T-shirt. However, since it is March, this time I would wear a sweater and jacket. I tried on a pair of green pants that made me look like I was wearing a diaper, they were too big. Next up was a pair of Levi black jeans that really fit. They were equipped with brown boots. We tried a gray sweater and a blue pea / nylon combination that would really wear. The gray sweater came out and a blue sweater entered. Assembled wardrobe!

March 4, 9:19 a.m.

I suddenly have more lines! A brief moment of panic subsided and I said, "Counselor Barth, have you ever been the victim of sexual assault?" Probably 200 times.

March 4, 9:52 p.m.

I received my call and have to inform myself to settle near the court at 9:15 a.m. from March 5.

March 5, 8:50 a.m.

The subway is very crowded and why do I suddenly have to urinate so much?