What it really is to be in law and order: SVU

I'm a journalist and I play one on television.
This season of Law and order: SVU, season 21 of television history, I have been recruited on duty twice as "Reporter No. 2,quot; (not sure what a man needs to do to get a name there), a reporter who follows the story of Ian McShaneSir Toby Moore's character. McShane plays an entertainment executive who shares similar characteristics to a certain convicted rapist and former film magnate.
So what is it like to be in Law and order: SVU? You already know the stories of an elite detective squad known as the special victims unit, now here is mine.
I've done the show three times before the end of season 21. Once as an extra, twice as a reporter in two very different climates. My first speech was in season 16 and we filmed during a polar vortex. It was negative degrees outside. The coldest days New York had seen in years. He couldn't feel my face as he yelled, "How much did you pay for the rectal tube?" to Susie Essman and Marcia Cross on a street near Union Square in New York City.
The second time I was called to work as a reporter was during a wet and humid July night of 2019 for the historic premiere of Season 21. I had to yell, "Toby, do you have them in the movie this time?" as Ian McShane made his killer walk beside me with Mariska Hargitay and Ice T escorting him to justice. SVU revisited that story in "The Things We Have to Lose,quot; and brought in the original reporters for the season 21 premiere. Hello, we are dedicated.
Originally, we were ready to film on March 10, but tour! My filming date increased by five days until March 5. This was before the coronavirus panic really took over and the last episode SVU completed before production stopped due to virus spread.
March 3, 3:00 p.m.
Came to SVUScenarios for a wardrobe fit. When I got to the wardrobe department, my options were waiting for me on a shelf. I noticed the same pair of shoes that I wore in July and the same brown T-shirt. However, since it is March, this time I would wear a sweater and jacket. I tried on a pair of green pants that made me look like I was wearing a diaper, they were too big. Next up was a pair of Levi black jeans that really fit. They were equipped with brown boots. We tried a gray sweater and a blue pea / nylon combination that would really wear. The gray sweater came out and a blue sweater entered. Assembled wardrobe!
March 4, 9:19 a.m.
I suddenly have more lines! A brief moment of panic subsided and I said, "Counselor Barth, have you ever been the victim of sexual assault?" Probably 200 times.
March 4, 9:52 p.m.
I received my call and have to inform myself to settle near the court at 9:15 a.m. from March 5.
March 5, 8:50 a.m.
The subway is very crowded and why do I suddenly have to urinate so much?
March 5, 9:07 a.m.
I'm in my trailer!
March 5, 9:34 a.m.
My closet arrived. In addition to the sweater and everything else they chose for me, they provided me with cape thermals, body warmers, and a large warm jacket. I noticed that my trailer has a small entrance mat.
March 5, 9:44 a.m.
I really have to go to the bathroom.
March 5, 10:30 a.m.
I'm in hair and makeup. What can I do later to show how good my makeup is?
March 5, 10:47 a.m.
We are on set! Mariska Hargitay and I greeted each other and talked about SVU's three-year renewal the show will bring to season 24 (it's unheard of!), And her cover story from People magazine about the work she's done with The Joyful Heart. Foundation.
March 5, 11-something
We are rehearsing It's me, Annika Pergament (Reporter No. 1), Peter Scanavino (ADA Carisi), Jenna Stern (Elana Barth), the only Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson, duh) and the director Juan Campanella. There is some confusion about how we are filming the scene with the additional dialogue (and that confusion continues for quite some time), but we rehearse the original scene. Scanavino declares that I have come to my line as Marlon Brando. Reader, it is true (no, it is not).
March 5, 12:26 p.m.
We've been on set for a while and somehow we're already two takes.
March 5, 12:43 p.m.
I found out I have a job! He is very friendly and is there to prepare the shot so I can come in to warm up a bit. I am delighted that I have a booth. Is this fame?
March 5, 1:20 p.m.
We're done! I took my trailer, which has since moved to another part of New York, put on real clothes and signed some papers.
Law and order: SVU He will return for a season 22 on NBC.
