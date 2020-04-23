Things are going to be different in Draft 2020 NFL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft will take place virtually, with teams making elections through calls from Zoom and Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the elections from his basement.

In an effort to assist COVID-19 relief efforts, the NFL will host a Draft-A-Thon in conjunction with the project to raise awareness and funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. The funds raised will go directly to organizations that address COVID-19 relief efforts, including six national charities: the American Red Cross, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, United Way, and the CDC Foundation.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's NFL Draft-A-Thon, including what the schedule entails, who will be involved, and how they raise money.

What is the NFL Draft-A-Thon?

The Draft-A-Thon, presented by Rich Eisen and Deion Sanders, will air live on social media. Several celebrities, including special guest Kevin Hart, will make appearances with the overall goal of raising money from viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts, while raising awareness of the virus and how to "flatten the curve." of its spread.

The Draft-A-Thon begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m., although fans can and have already started donating. The broadcast can be viewed on NFL.com and the NFL app, as well as on the NFL's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch pages.

NFL Draft Celebrity Lineup

On Wednesday, the NFL tweeted a Coachella-esque flyer with names of athletes and celebrities to appear on the Draft-A-Thon live stream, along with a disclaimer that the lineup is subject to change.

That is quite a diverse list. Barry Sanders, Chad Johnson, Emmit Smith, Jared Allen, LaDainian Tomlinson, Luke Kuechly, Michael Strahan, Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham and Terry Bradshaw are just a few of the former players slated to participate in the Draft-A-Thon. Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Tyran Mathieu, Travis Kelce, and several other current players were also announced. And outside of soccer, some of the celebrities include Quavo, Offset, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Joe Buck, Bill Walton, and Ninja.

How will the NFL Draft-A-Thon raise money?

The Draft-A-Thon will encourage fans to donate throughout the show, although donations can be made even before the show begins at . Fans can also donate by texting "DRAFT,quot; to 21000 (standard messaging rates may apply). All proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

In addition to the Draft-A-Thon, fans can also contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts through NFL auction by bidding on autographed NFL items and exclusive packages.