What comes to Netflix in May 2020

Welcome to a comprehensive guide to everything that will be released on Netflix throughout May 2020. This list will be updated throughout April and May 2020 with all additions ready to hit Netflix in the United States.

Netflix originals continue to be a dominant part of the Netflix line and May is no different. There are plenty of new Netflix originals to be excited about. Our best options are Space force, the new show from the creator and main star of NBC The office. We are also excited for the limited series Hollywood It will come out the first of the month. You can find an enlarged view of the Netflix Originals coming in May here.

As always, in May 2020, not only will new releases be seen, but the titles will also be seen.

Please note: This is now the complete list with the Netflix list now released. However, it will be updated every other day with other recently announced projects that are not released in advance.

Currently announced list of what's to come to Netflix in May 2020

What comes to Netflix on May 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) – Jim Carrey appears as the pet detective in a movie that was criticized by critics but adored by fans.

– Jim Carrey appears as the pet detective in a movie that was criticized by critics but adored by fans. All day and one night (2020) north – Drama with Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders written and directed by Joe Robert Cole. About a young criminal who comes to a prison and reflects on his life so far.

Back to the Future (1985) – The first of the classic trilogy returns to Netflix after Marty McFly.

– The first of the classic trilogy returns to Netflix after Marty McFly. Back to the Future II (1989) – The second Oscar nominated title in the trilogy also returns. Unfortunately, however, the third will not arrive in May.

– The second Oscar nominated title in the trilogy also returns. Unfortunately, however, the third will not arrive in May. Almost Happy / Almost Happy (Season 1) north – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – Johnny Depp Roald Dahl's adaptation that sees lucky children tour the famous chocolate factory.

– Johnny Depp Roald Dahl's adaptation that sees lucky children tour the famous chocolate factory. Laughing (2018) – Documentary about the life of the comedian, Darrell Hammond.

– Documentary about the life of the comedian, Darrell Hammond. Den of Thieves (2018) – Gerard Butler, 50 Cent and Pablo Schreiber star in this action movie about the clash between an elite police unit and a crew of bank robbers.

– Gerard Butler, 50 Cent and Pablo Schreiber star in this action movie about the clash between an elite police unit and a crew of bank robbers. For Girls of Color (2010) – Tyler Perry drama from a decade ago.

– Tyler Perry drama from a decade ago. Fun with Dick and Jane (2005) – Judd Apatow writes this Jim Carrey crime movie released 15 years ago. About a wealthy couple who resort to crime after they lose all their money.

Enter (2020) north – French thriller where a man returns home and finds his home occupied by squatters.

– French thriller where a man returns home and finds his home occupied by squatters. Hollywood (limited series) north – Ryan Murphy produced limited epic series that chronicle Hollywood's heyday from the perspective of aspiring directors and actors.

At night (season 1) north – New Belgian science fiction series

– New Belgian science fiction series Jarhead (2005) – The first (and best) Jarhead movie to be a military thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Foxx and directed by Sam Mendes.

– The first (and best) Jarhead movie to be a military thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Foxx and directed by Sam Mendes. Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2013) – Follow-up to the action and war drama, with fewer stars and less budget.

– Follow-up to the action and war drama, with fewer stars and less budget. Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) – See above.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – The second Dreamworks title where the zoo creatures crash into a remote African nature reserve.

– The second Dreamworks title where the zoo creatures crash into a remote African nature reserve. Masha and the Bear (season 4) – More animated adventures for kids with Masha and the bear.

– More animated adventures for kids with Masha and the bear. Medici (season 3) north – The Italian-made period drama returns for its final season.

Monthly Girls ’Nozaki Kun (Season 1) – High school anime drama.

– High school anime drama. Ms. Serial Killer (2020) north – An Indian thriller about a doctor's wife who sets out to murder people to prove her husband's innocence.

– An Indian thriller about a doctor's wife who sets out to murder people to prove her husband's innocence. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) north – Documentary that recalls the life of Shimon Peres; directed by Richard Trank and with the testimony of George Clooney, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Sinister (2012) – Horror mystery thriller.

– Horror mystery thriller. Song of the sea (2014) – Lively family adventure.

– Lively family adventure. The curious case of Benjamin Button (2008) – Brad Pitt appears in this three-time Oscar winner about a baby born as an old man who ages in the opposite direction.

Half of this (2020) north – Romantic comedy directed by Alice Wu about an unexpected adolescent love triangle.

– Romantic comedy directed by Alice Wu about an unexpected adolescent love triangle. The Heartbreak Kid (2007) – Ben Stiller presents in this romantic comedy about a newly married couple. The cracks have begun to appear, and they are only on their honeymoon.

– Ben Stiller presents in this romantic comedy about a newly married couple. The cracks have begun to appear, and they are only on their honeymoon. The Patriot (2000) – Mel Brooks historical drama.

– Mel Brooks historical drama. Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: world of tomorrow – Another Thomas movie where the gang fears they may be replaced.

– Another Thomas movie where the gang fears they may be replaced. Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: a new arrival – Thomas sees new technology coming.

– Thomas sees new technology coming. Thomas and his friends: the real engine – Another adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends participating in a royal celebration.

– Another adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends participating in a royal celebration. Underworld (2003), Underworld: Evolution (2006), Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) – The Underworld film franchise starring Kate Beckinsale.

– The Underworld film franchise starring Kate Beckinsale. Urban cowboy (2016) – The Mexican rodeo rider works as a runner for a powerful drug cartel.

– The Mexican rodeo rider works as a runner for a powerful drug cartel. What a Girl Wants (2003) – Kelly Kapoor's favorite movie, starring Amanda Bynes.

– Kelly Kapoor's favorite movie, starring Amanda Bynes. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) – Return of the original Willy Wonka movie.

What comes to Netflix on May 4

Arctic dogs (2019) – Animated title with the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum and James Franco about an arctic fox working in the mail room.

– Animated title with the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum and James Franco about an arctic fox working in the mail room. Luccas Neto em: Fairground Acampemonto 2 – Family drama about a band of friends making music together at summer camp.

What comes to Netflix on May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) north – Jerry Seinfeld's second stand-up special that takes conversations and text messages and pop cakes.

What comes to Netflix on May 6

Hangman (2017) – Al Pacino stars in this criminal drama about a detective chasing an assassin who models his murders based on the board game.

Workin Moms (Season 4) north – The Canadian comedy series continues on Netflix.

What comes to Netflix on May 7

Scissor Seven (Season 2) north – More anime battles in this series about the power struggle between various warring factions.

What comes to Netflix on May 8

18 regali (2020) – Italian drama directed by Francesco Amato.

– Italian drama directed by Francesco Amato. Dead to Me (Season 2) north – The long-awaited second season of the drama, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

House at the end of the street (2012) – Jennifer Lawrence horror.

– Jennifer Lawrence horror. Restaurants on the edge (season 2) north – More attempts by experts to revive failing restaurants worldwide.

– More attempts by experts to revive failing restaurants worldwide. Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) north – More car flipping in this Canadian reality series that turns heaps of debris into desirable engines.

– More car flipping in this Canadian reality series that turns heaps of debris into desirable engines. Sleepless (2017) – Jamie Foxx appears in this police action thriller where he has a connection to a dark criminal underworld that helps him find his son.

The Eddy (Limited Series) north – Jack Throne's music series follows the owner of a French club operating in the heart of Paris.

– Jack Throne's music series follows the owner of a French club operating in the heart of Paris. The Hollow (Season 2) north – The new season animated Canadian series that challenges the genre.

– The new season animated Canadian series that challenges the genre. The Wrong Miss (2020) north – Tyler Spindel-directed comedy about a man who meets the woman of his dreams. He sends you an invitation to your corporate retreat, but you send it to the wrong person. Introduces David Spade.

– Tyler Spindel-directed comedy about a man who meets the woman of his dreams. He sends you an invitation to your corporate retreat, but you send it to the wrong person. Introduces David Spade. Valeria (season 1) north – Spanish drama about a writer in crisis.

What comes to Netflix on May 9

Enchanted (Season 2) – Second season of The CW Charmed restart.

– Second season of The CW Charmed restart. Grey's Anatomy (season 16) – The last season of the ABC hospital drama.

What comes to Netflix on May 11

Bordertown (Season 3) north – The third season of the gripping crime drama from Finland.

Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics (2020) north – Several celebrities share their experiences with drugs.

– Several celebrities share their experiences with drugs. Trial by Media (Season 1) north – Documentary series on how modern media landscapes affect court cases.

What comes to Netflix on May 12

True: Fabulous Tales (2020) N – New special for the children's series, True.

– New special for the children's series, True. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The reverend (2020) north – Interactive special for the Netflix comedy where Kimmy faces her captor.

What comes to Netflix on May 14

Riverdale (Season 4) – The last season of the hit show The CW.

What comes to Netflix on May 15

Chichipatos (Season 1) north – Spanish comedy series.

– Spanish comedy series. District 9 (2009) – Drama starring Sharlto Copley about an alien race that lives in a special quarantine zone.

– Drama starring Sharlto Copley about an alien race that lives in a special quarantine zone. I love you stupid (2020) north – Spanish film about a man who is abandoned and promises to become a better person.

– Spanish film about a man who is abandoned and promises to become a better person. Magic for humans (season 3) north – More magic tricks from Justin Willman.

– More magic tricks from Justin Willman. She-Ra and the princess of power (season 5) north – The final season of the Dreamworks animated series on She-Ra.

– The final season of the Dreamworks animated series on She-Ra. The wiggles – Children's series for preschool children.

– Children's series for preschool children. White Lines (Season 1) north – The new series by Alex Pina, the creator of Money Heist.

From Álex Pina, creator of Money Heist, and from the producers of The Crown, with all the twists and turns of The Stranger. White Lines arrives on May 15. pic.twitter.com/xufzEUemud – Netflix UK and Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 22, 2020

What comes to Netflix on May 16

Public Enemies (2009) – Johnny Depp and Christian Bale star in this biographical film about American gangsters, starring John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd.

States 93 (2006) – Historical drama that recounts the events of United Flight 93.

What comes to Netflix on May 17

Surfer Surfer (2011) – Written and directed by Sean McNamara, this biopic tells the story of a teenage surfer who returns to the water after a shark attack.

What comes to Netflix on May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1) north – New reality series where florists and sculptors confront each other.

What comes to Netflix on May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) north – New special stand-up

– New special stand-up Sweet magnolias (season 1) north – Three friends go through life in a small town. Candid television series based on the book.

– Three friends go through life in a small town. Candid television series based on the book. Trumbo (2015) – Bryan Cranston plays Dalton Trumbo, a Hollywood screenwriter who is arrested along with other artists.

What comes to Netflix on May 20

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) north – Special live concert by The Politician star Ben Platt.

– Special live concert by The Politician star Ben Platt. The Flash (Season 6) – The latest series from the DC universe on The CW.

What comes to Netflix on May 22

Control Z (Season 1) north – New Spanish teen drama compared to Elite.

If you love #EliteGet ready for Control Z! When a hacker begins to reveal the students' most intimate secrets to the entire school, life at El Colegio Nacional is turned upside down. Popular children are bullied, outcasts gain status, and they are all suspicious. pic.twitter.com/x5uUAx9ehc – See what follows (@seewhatsnext) April 21, 2020

Just go with it (2011) – Adam Sandler romantic comedy with Jennifer Aniston.

– Adam Sandler romantic comedy with Jennifer Aniston. Sell ​​Sunset (season 2) north – The next season of the reality series where our real estate brokers sell luxury homes.

– The next season of the reality series where our real estate brokers sell luxury homes. The lovebirds (2020) north – Acquired a Paramount movie that was originally due to be released in theaters in early April. About a couple involved in a murder mystery.

– Acquired a Paramount movie that was originally due to be released in theaters in early April. About a couple involved in a murder mystery. Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) north – More animated adventures with our favorite hillbillies.

What comes to Netflix on May 23

Dynasty (Season 3) – The third season of the reboot of the drama The CW.

– The third season of the reboot of the drama The CW. Dream Spelling (2020) north – Documentary about the ups and downs of four students competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

What comes to Netflix on May 25

Uncut Gems (2019) – The gorgeous Adam Sandler drama directed by the Safdie brothers that hit theaters last year. The film is internationally called Original, so it will be released in the United States on Netflix much earlier.

What comes to Netflix on May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) north – Second special stand-up of the female comic.

What comes to Netflix on May 27

I'm not here anymore (2019) – Argentine drama about a young immigrant who feels lonely after her brother's death.

– Argentine drama about a young immigrant who feels lonely after her brother's death. Lincoln's Lawyer (2011) – Matthew McConaughey plays a lawyer who defends the wealthy and gets himself into trouble.

What comes to Netflix on May 28

The Hunch (2020) north – Argentine thriller (also known as The presentiment)

What comes to Netflix on May 29

Space Force (season 1) north – Debut season of the Steve Carrell / Greg Daniels mock series about an elite group of people working within the newly formed Space Force.

– Debut season of the Steve Carrell / Greg Daniels mock series about an elite group of people working within the newly formed Space Force. Someone feed Phil (season 3) north – More gastronomic adventures with Phil.

