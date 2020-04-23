What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Start times, TV schedule for day 1, day 2 and day 3

Fortunately for fans who want to watch, the TV channels and start times for the three days and seven rounds of the NFL Draft 2020 remain unchanged. Of course, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, those are almost the only aspects of the NFL Draft 2020, which will unfold virtually, that remain somewhat normal.

As originally scheduled, the NFL Draft 2020 will begin Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The same television channels will broadcast Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, as well as rounds 4-7, starting at noon ET on Saturday.

While the television channels and live streaming options for the 2020 NFL Draft remain unchanged, the presentations that fans will see on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network will be modified to take into account social distancing guidelines. (More on that below).

Below is everything you need to know to watch the 2020 NFL Draft on TV or live, including information on the modified streams featured by all three networks.

What channel is the NFL Draft on today?

TV channels : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL Enforcement | DAZN (in Canada)

The entire NFL 2020 Draft will air live on three different television networks: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will also present a Spanish edition of the ESPN broadcast.

Due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a unique presentation on both networks. ABC will host its own signature broadcasts for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday, in addition to simultaneously broadcasting the ESPN and NFL Network broadcast of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

All broadcasts of the NFL 2020 Draft, originally scheduled to be on-site in Las Vegas, will originate from ESPN studios and adhere to the guidelines for social distancing. Draft hosts and a limited number of commenters will be in the study, but most analysts, reporters, and other experts will contribute remotely from the home studies. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will also present his home teams.

ESPN and NFL Network

All major cable networks carry ESPN (Xfinity channel 49) and NFL network (Xfinity channel 265). The specific ESPN and NFL network channels for Spectrum, Cox and Optimum cable customers vary by viewing area.

Trey Wingo will host ESPN’s three-day NFL Draft coverage and will remotely join analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. NFL Network presenter Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will also contribute remotely.

ESPN NFL presenter Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with NFL recruits from a studio, and ESPN NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will provide updates from their respective homes.

A B C

For the second year in a row, the NFL Draft will be shown on ABC in addition to the ESPN and NFL Network. That means anyone with access to ABC, an open television network, can watch the entire NFL Draft for free without cable.

Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will lead unique primetime performances of the NFL Draft 2020 on ABC on Thursday and Friday nights. Rather than the typical NFL Draft performance seen on ESPN and the NFL Network, ABC will focus on storytelling and the travel project that prospects and their families have taken to reach the NFL.

Primetime ABC broadcasts will feature ESPN NFL analyst Draft Todd McShay and college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and correspondent / reporter Tom Rinaldi. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in the studio.

ESPN Sports

ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the Draft 2020 NFL. Commentators will include the voices of “Monday Night Football,quot; Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega.

ESPNDeportes.com will also have a dedicated team to cover the draft. That team will provide pre-draft analysis, pieces written by Sebastian Martinez Christensen, and videos of each selection.

What time does the NFL Draft start today?

The Draft 2020 NFL start time is 8 p.m. ET Thursday, April 23. The entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be played on Thursday night, but only the first round.

The start time for the second round of the NFL Draft 2020 is 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Round 3 of the NFL Draft will also be played on Friday night. The start time for Saturday coverage of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is noon ET.

Round Day Date Start time one Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET

In the first round of the NFL Draft, each team has 10 minutes to choose from. In the second and third round, each team has seven minutes to choose. In the fourth, fifth, sixth round, each team has five minutes to choose. In the seventh round, each team has four minutes to choose from. If a team lets its time expire without making its choice, it can make a choice later, but it risks allowing the next team on the clock to take the player it was considering.

That process and time means that the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night will last approximately three hours. Rounds 2-3 on Friday night will last approximately four hours, and rounds 4-7 on Saturday will last approximately six hours.

2020 NFL Draft Schedule

Round Day Date Start time TV channels one Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The television schedule for the NFL Draft 2020 remains unchanged despite the logistical changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

All seven rounds of the NFL Draft will still air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network from April 23-25, but as noted above, broadcasts will look and feel a little different.

Live stream of the NFL Draft 2020

NFL Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT,amp;T TV Now have at least one of the channels that broadcast the NFL Draft 2020. AT,amp;T Watch TV, however, does not have ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network.

For those with connected TV devices (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4, and Roku), the NFL Draft can be streamed live with the NFL app, ABC app, or ESPN app using provider authentication television participants.

Similar options are available for those who want to stream the NFL Draft live on mobile and tablet devices: the NFL app, the NFL Network app, the ABC app, and the ESPN app. On computers and laptops, a live stream of the NFL Draft will be available by authenticating with participating TV providers at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com.

Platform NFL Draft? Do I need to log in via cable / satellite? YouTube TV yes No Hulu + Live TV yes No Sling TV yes No AT,amp;T TV now yes No AT,amp;T Watch TV No – Xbox (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes PS4 (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Amazon Fire TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Android TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Apple TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Roku (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Mobile / tablet devices (NFL / NFLN / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Computers (NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/Watch, ABC.go.com) yes yes

In Canada, the NFL Draft can be streamed live on DAZN, which includes NFL Network coverage and offers a free trial period for new subscribers.