WGA West boss David Young calls AMPTP "worthless" as contract talks prepare – Deadline

In a troubling sign of the WGA's ill-will to management's AMPTP as they prepare for upcoming contract talks amid a pandemic, WGA West CEO David Young accused the AMPTP of being "negligible" .

"There will be an agreement when both sides agree that there is one. You are despicable," Young said in an April 17 email to AMPTP president Carol Lombardini about extending the contract and setting a date for negotiations to begin.

The guild's current film and television contract will still expire on May 1, but the two sides have tentatively agreed to extend the contract until June 30 and start negotiations on May 11 via conference call. But there's a caveat: Before accepting those dates, Young told AMPTP that he wants WGA Health Plan administrators, on or before April 24, to adopt a health plan amendment that extends eligibility to participants who will lose their coverage through the end of the year if they do not reach the income threshold and do not have extended care points to continue their coverage.

Lombardini told Young on April 17 that he would discuss this with the administrators of the Health Plan, but indicated that this could not be a precondition for starting contract talks, since the Health Plan is a separate entity and It is not controlled by AMPTP, although half of its administrators are representatives of AMPTP companies. Instead, he told Young that the extension of health coverage should be part of the contract negotiations.

"His email says for free:" You guys are despicable, "Lombardini told Young in an email dated April 20." You don't give any reason or context for this ad hominem attack. We can only assume that he is upset that the AMPTP did not accept Immediately your separate request that the Producer-WGA Health Plan eligibility provisions be amended to extend eligibility to anyone who does not meet the eligibility requirements. While we are willing to consider this issue as part of our negotiations This is an issue, as you well know, that ultimately must be decided by the Plan Trustees after considering the financial implications for the Plan, as well as a number of other issues regarding who should be eligible for such an extension. Certainly we as negotiating parties can and should have an opinion on these questions and are ready to dis discuss them with you as part of the negotiations or separately. However, the need to address the issue of participants who may lose eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 related closures is a separate issue from the need (and legal obligation) of the negotiating parties to start general negotiations for a new Minimum Basic Agreement. It is essential to start negotiations both due to the imminent expiration date and so that when it is time to resume production, the industry is in a position to do so immediately, without worrying that another closure may be imminent due to the absence of a contract. and the possibility of a strike. "

He also told Young that "his email is confusing because he says there'll be a deal when both sides agree that there is one. I guess that's in response to my April 17 letter where I noticed that we have an agreement on the problems of the date the contract is extended, when the proposals will be exchanged and when the negotiations will begin. If so, your statement is incorrect: we already have an agreement regarding these three problems and we have intended to proceed on that basis. Specifically, it originally requested an expiration date of September 1, 2020. The AMPTP rejected that proposal and responded with a proposed expiration date of June 30, an exchange of proposals on April 15 and a start date of April 20 for negotiations. On April 15, agreed the expiration date of June 30 and proposed an exchange of proposals on May 1 and the start of negotiations ones on May 11. We agreed on all those points in my letter of April 17. In summary, we have an agreement on the extension of the MBA and the process and dates to start negotiations. It is our intention to proceed based on that agreed approach and request that you notify us immediately if the Guild does not intend to do the same. "