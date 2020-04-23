WeWork Feature Doc Set with Campfire, Forbes Ent and Olive Hill Media – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The story of WeWork and its controversial founder and former CEO Adam Neumann will be the subject of a documentary by Campfire, Forbes Entertainment, and Olive Hill Media by Ross Dinerstein.

Jed Rothstein, who directed the Oscar-nominated short film Kill on behalfas well as an episode from the recent Netflix real crime docuseries The files of innocencewill steer.

The document will follow the rise and fall of the shared workspace company under its party founder. You will see how in the last ten years Neumann was able to raise over $ 12 billion from people like Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan and Masayoshi Son of SoftBank and get a valuation of $ 47 billion. However, while the company was looking for a $ 100B IPO, the wheels soon came off and Neumann was forced to leave the company.

Related story Wondery Podcast & # 39; WeCrashed & # 39; in works like limited series at Apple

Campfire, the producer of series backed by Wheelhouse Entertainment, such as FX & # 39; s The most dangerous animal of all and from Netflix The innocent man, produced in association with Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media, which is funding the film.

The film, marking Forbes Entertainment's first foray into the feature film, is based on its report of WeWork's descent from the revered unicorn company and Wall Street darling to one of the most controversial tech startups out there. Campfire had previously partnered with Business Insider on a WeWork documentary, but this is a new project.

Dinerstein will produce the film, with Rebecca Evans of Campfire and Ross Girard as executive producers. Travis Collins, Kyle Kramer and Randall Lane are executive producers for Forbes Entertainment, and Tim Lee will be executive producer for Olive Hill Media, which is funding the show. CAA Media Finance and WME jointly represent the film. Rothstein is represented by UTA.

Production of the still-untitled film has already begun remotely with archival investigations and in-person interviews and another set of filming that will begin as soon as state and local stay-at-home and social distance orders are relaxed.

It is the latest WeWork project to emerge. Apple is developing a limited series based on Wondery & # 39; s WeCrashed podcast, co-written by Little america co-creator Lee Eisenberg, while You are the worst Stephen Falk is behind a series starring The succession Nicholas Braun as Neumann of Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

"The WeWork story has taken so many dramatic twists and turns in such a short time," said Dinerstein. "We hope to illuminate every odd and outrageous detail, offering a 360-degree view as we unveil new elements and perspectives with our partners at Forbes, who have already done an extraordinary job in chronicling the company's unique journey."

"Forbes has been covering the WeWork and Adam Neumann story for the better part of a decade," added Kramer. "We are excited to apply our collective expertise to the subject, and we are delighted that our first feature film project is being directed by such talented filmmakers as Ross and Jed."

"This is an Icarus fable for the age that has just ended," said Rothstein. "In the ashes of WeWork, we found clues to how we could better balance our needs for community, capitalism, and the health of society in the age to come."

"With great risks comes great stories," said Tim Lee of Olive Hill Media. "We are delighted to partner with Jed, the Campfire team and Forbes Entertainment in this fascinating story. The public will be able to peek behind the curtains at WeWork and experience the company's journey through the lens of an incredibly talented director, backed by an award-winning producer and a respected investigative journalism team. "