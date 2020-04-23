Wendy Williams says goodbye to plastic surgery and defends the Kardashians after LisaRaye McCoy accuses them of changing realistic body expectations on an individual basis!

Kardashians are often blamed for promoting unrealistic body expectations, and therefore when LisaRaye McCoy accused them of changing the way women view their bodies, it came as no surprise. However, that doesn't mean that everyone automatically agreed!

Of course, many would say the same but not Wendy Williams!

The talk show host defended KarJenner's women, and continued to rant about plastic surgery, blaming something else on how much the concept of beauty has changed in recent years.

It all started with actress LisaRaye McCoy arguing that the reason women now struggle to have unrealistic body shapes are the exaggerated curves of the Kardashian stars.

Wendy discussed this on her home version of her talk show this morning, blaming plastic surgeons!

‘There are women who are born with natural booty and breasts and you know, they hold it together. But, what is happening is that they are not the Kardashians Lisa. – It's the surgeons. 20 years ago we did not know what a loot implant was, 10 years ago we did not know what a fat transfer was, 5 years ago we did not know what a vampire facial was. These are the doctors who get smart and the people who can afford it, just do it, "he said.

Wendy added that then, suddenly, someone, (like) Lisa, looks like another woman on the street, which is, I guess, what she's saying. Lisa will never be just another woman on the street. I understand what you're saying. If I were her, I'd be pissed off too … She's too old to compete. Just be happy, you look great, you'll never be alone, Lisa, but I get it. "

Wendy also mentioned that she was not born with such a body either and even now she does not consider that she has one.

However, he appreciated the "technology,quot; as he can now "record things,quot;.

Ad %MINIFYHTML7e28de2b58baaea2725c61954d60d47681% %MINIFYHTML7e28de2b58baaea2725c61954d60d47681%

Do you agree with Wendy or not?



Post views:

0 0