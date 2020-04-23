We have to talk about this little fire scene everywhere

Reese witherspoon He is a great actor. That's not a secret in Hollywood and beyond, he won an Oscar after all, it's just a fact.

Lately, Witherspoon has spent most of her time making television shows like Big Little Lies and The morning show. His most recent series, adapted from the Hulu miniseries of Little fires everywhereHe concluded his eight-episode career on Wednesday, April 22, and in the episode, Witherspoon proves once again how great he is as an actor.

In Little fires everywhereWitherspoon played Elena Richardson, a local journalist and a very nervous mother of four. Elena conforms to the mold of many of Witherspoon's past characters. She was tense, obsessed with creating a perfect world for all to see. Elena was very type A and she was proud of it.