We have to talk about this little fire scene everywhere

Reese witherspoon He is a great actor. That's not a secret in Hollywood and beyond, he won an Oscar after all, it's just a fact.
Lately, Witherspoon has spent most of her time making television shows like Big Little Lies and The morning show. His most recent series, adapted from the Hulu miniseries of Little fires everywhereHe concluded his eight-episode career on Wednesday, April 22, and in the episode, Witherspoon proves once again how great he is as an actor.
In Little fires everywhereWitherspoon played Elena Richardson, a local journalist and a very nervous mother of four. Elena conforms to the mold of many of Witherspoon's past characters. She was tense, obsessed with creating a perfect world for all to see. Elena was very type A and she was proud of it.
However, the facade began to break when Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) entered its orbit. Warning, spoilers ahead!
Mia and Elena faced off and broke the precious veneers they both presented to the outside world. It all ended when Elena's daughter, Izzy, trying to light a fire in the family home, arguing with her mother, running away, and then Elena's other three children pleading with her mother to go after Izzy … and then setting fire to the house with small fires everywhere. . Before they lit the fire, Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), he had a confrontation with Elena where he learned about her abortion, about using Pearl's name and using Pearl's story for her Yale admission essay.
Just when viewers had accepted Elena as another nuance of the characters Witherspoon became known for, Witherspoon went out of his way and probably got an Emmy nomination.
"I tried, I mean I really tried to tell you everything. There is all this pressure to be all of these things, to be perfect f-king, but I'm not. I'm not perfect f-king," Lexie said.
Elena responded with a haunting and guttural cry of "Yes, you are!"
"We had a lot of conversations about it, like more conversations than I've ever had about any scene I've ever done on a project in my entire life. (Laughter.) We just set this character up in a way that was necessary. It all had to culminate in We went looking at the whole piece and saying: 'What would motivate these children to do something so scandalous?' I think when you think that your mother has lost control or you finally see that part of your mother which is very human and almost monstrous, to use Mia's word, kids act in some way for that. It was really about taking all the pieces we wanted to get to and trying to get there, "Witherspoon told EW. "And I just lost control. (Laughter.) What happens sometimes on sets. I remember having to turn to the kids and say," Are you okay? "
"For us, the program has always been as much about being a mother as it is about having a mother, trying to find your place with your mother, and I think both mothers are fighting for both control at the beginning of this program and the only way to get there in the end it is that they lose their illusion of control over their children and their lives, "Washington said. "Obviously, it happens in very different ways, but they both got their idea of control ripped out."
The eight-episode series now airs on Hulu.
