Watch the debut trailer for The Pastor Brothers thriller series – Deadline

Here's the first look at Head, the HBO Asia, The Mediapro Studio and Hulu Japan thriller to be released in multiple markets on June 12.

Consisting of six one-hour episodes, the series follows events at an international research station in Antarctica after the long, dark winter months, when the commander returns to find the majority of the crew of murdered scientists.

It will be released in 30 markets on June 12 and will be available in 15 languages. HBO Asia will launch in Japan and Southeast Asia, Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) will launch in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland, and OrangeTV will launch in Spain. The program has recently been acquired by the Brazilian broadcasting platform Globoplay, where it will be released in the coming months.

Head was created by the Pastor Brothers, whose Spanish-language Netflix thriller The occupant launched on the platform in March. It was directed by Jorge Dorado.

The cast includes Tomohisa Yamashita, John Lynch, Katherine O & # 39; Donnelly, Alexandre Willaume, Laura Bach, Sandra Andreis, Amelia Hoy, Chris Reilly, Richard Sammel and Tom Lawrence. The series was filmed in a 2,000-square-meter studio in Tenerife, Spain, at a specially designed, full-scale research station. The exteriors were shot in Iceland. The project was presented again in the 2017 edition of Series Mania.