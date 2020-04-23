Watch Savannah Guthrie kids adorably take charge today

Savannah Guthrie had some unexpected guests on the Thursday episode of Today.

The presenter's 3-year-old son Charley the morning show crashed to give her mother some extra love.

"I think it was 6:45, Savannah is getting ready, making jokes. Who decides it was time to snuggle up and snuggle up with mom? Charley!" Hoda Kotb said.

It wasn't long before his 5-year-old sister Valley decided to join the fun.

"Guess what? They've multiplied, boys," Guthrie joked. "Now they are both here."

Like many people, Guthrie has been working from home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"In the sixth week of broadcasting in the basement, we've really broken the seal," he said. "The adhesive tape on the door has been lifted and here they are."

The kiddos then greeted Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and all the spectators.

"I think this should be our permanent morning drive," said Kotb.