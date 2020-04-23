Watch live as SpaceX launches 60 other small satellites into orbit – BGR

SpaceX is sending another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit today, and you can see it live.

The Starlink mission will fly on a Falcon 9 rocket that has already traveled into space three times.

Starlink satellites have been a headache for astronomers, but SpaceX has shown no signs of slowing down its deployment of the Starlink network.

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed many plans and has affected almost every industry you can imagine, but SpaceX has done a remarkably stellar job of meeting its various release dates. Today is the fourth time the company will send a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit, and you can see it live right here.

The launch, which is currently scheduled for 3:37 p.m. EDT will be conducted from Cape Canaveral, Florida. As has been typical in many Starlink launches, there will be 60 of the small satellites aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 when it heads into the sky. That's a lot of satellites, and many astronomers aren't particularly crazy about it.

The live stream of the mission will begin shortly before the scheduled launch. You can watch it live through the embedded YouTube window below.

This will be the fourth time this particular Falcon 9 has flown, having previously launched the crew's Dragon Unmanned Journey to the International Space Station, a RADARSAT Constellation mission, and an earlier Starlink mission before arriving on the platform today. launch. The fairing used for today's flight is also a used component (sorry, "flight tested,quot;) and previously flew during the AMOS-17 mission.

As with all SpaceX live streams, we will be delighted with some good shots of the rocket heading into space, views of the onboard camera once the spacecraft takes off, and comments from SpaceX staff to add context to what What are we watching.

In case the mission needs to be postponed for any reason, a secondary launch opportunity is scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m. EDT. The most common reason for a delay in launching SpaceX is the weather. High level winds have to cooperate for the launch to take place, and we have seen launch delays multiple times due to poor conditions.

Starlink missions are one of SpaceX's favorite projects, sending hundreds (and eventually thousands) of small communications satellites into orbit to develop a global data network. Once it's up and running, it could be a big problem not only for SpaceX but also for organizations and even ordinary people, but the sheer number of satellites required for the network to work is already causing you a huge headache to astronomers.

Scientists using ground-based telescopes have complained that satellites interfere with their observations, and SpaceX has vowed to do everything possible to mitigate these unfortunate side effects. A proposed solution included painting the satellites with a flat black coating to minimize reflections, although it is unclear whether the Starlink hardware to be released today is different from the fear of astronomers.

