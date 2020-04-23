Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea's long-term viability remains under the cloud, despite short-term liquidity support: Report – Latest news

The $ 200 million infusion of funds by British telecoms giant Vodafone offers short-term liquidity support for Vodafone Idea, but long-term viability remains under the cloud, Credit Suisse said. Vodafone has made an advanced infusion of $ 200 million (around Rs 1.53 billion rupees) in its Indian joint venture with Aditya Birla Group, which faces enormous responsibility for past legal fees.

The accelerated payment to Vodafone Idea (VIL), which was due in September 2020, was made under the terms of the & # 39; contingent liability mechanism & # 39 ;.

However, the amount is relatively small when viewed in the context of a liability of more than Rs 58,000 crore facing Vodafone-Idea Ltd with liquidity problems only due to past legal fees as a consequence of a Court decision Supreme, experts say.

"The long-term viability of VIL continues under the cloud," Credit Suisse said in a note adding that it believes "the sector is likely to be heading towards a (private) two-player market."

According to Credit Suisse, while VIL could be sustained for the next two years with the spectrum and AGR payment deferment, "VIL's commercial viability is under the cloud even at Rs 200 Average Revenue per user (and 280 million subscriber base ) once deferred spectrum payment resumes in fiscal year 23 …

"The company will need a strong operational improvement along with significant capital infusion (about which there is limited clarity) to sustain itself over the long term," the note added.

The Vodafone Group said on Wednesday that it has "accelerated this payment to provide liquidity to Vodafone Idea to manage its operations, and to support the approximately 300 million Indian citizens who are customers of Vodafone Idea, as well as the thousands of Vodafone employees Idea during this emergency phase. " health measures, taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "



As a consequence of the Supreme Court decision on the definition of Adjusted Gross Income in October 2019, Indian telecom operators were held responsible for license fees, fines and interests dating back more than 14 years, he said .

"Vodafone Idea has made payments to the Government of India in connection with its AGR obligations. Under the terms of the CLM (Contingent Liability Mechanism), Vodafone Group is obligated to make payments to Vodafone Idea when amounts paid in accordance with contingent obligations Vodafone India's outperformed Idea Cellular's. The CLM became effective upon completion of the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in August 2018, "he added.

The telecommunications industry is observing the massive AGR quotas it owes to the government. These fees arose after the Supreme Court in October last year upheld the government's position on the inclusion of non-core business revenue when calculating the annual AGR of telecommunications companies, a portion of which is paid as a fee. license and spectrum to treasure.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to its own submission to the higher court last month seeking relief on payment tenure, had put the fees of three companies – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Group – at Rs 1.19 lakh crore. So far, operators have only paid part of the fees calculated by DoT, citing the self-assessment.

In March, after Cabinet approval, an application was filed with the Supreme Court (on March 16, 2020) requesting their permission for licensees affected by the AGR judgment to pay the unpaid amount of the previous assessed / calculated fees of DoT annually installments over 20 years.