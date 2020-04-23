Vin Scully, 92, hospitalized after falling home

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully was hospitalized after falling at his home in the Los Angeles area.

The team says the 92-year-old fell on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully rests comfortably and is expected to leave soon.

"I am not going to continue sliding headlong," he said in a quote posted on the team's Twitter account. "I never liked it,quot;.

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called the Dodgers games for 67 years. It started in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.