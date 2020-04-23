ViacomCBS Enters Verizon Compact into First Full Portfolio Transportation Agreement Since Merger – Deadline

ViacomCBS has struck a deal with Verizon FiOS on the first transportation deal spanning its entire network portfolio since the Viacom merger and CBS closed last December.

Several people familiar with the deal confirmed that it has been sealed despite the difficult operating environment. Sports programming, which has been phased out by COVID-19, plays a key role in the ViacomCBS portfolio. At the same time that it reached an agreement with ViacomCBS, FiOS also made a transportation deal with SNY, the New York regional sports network that broadcasts the New York Mets baseball and other local games.

There are dozens of networks under the ViacomCBS store, and Wall Street analysts have been eager to see how soon their various car renewal cycles would line up. The upscaling on the programming front, which confers influence on distribution conversations, was a key motivation behind the merger of Viacom and CBS, each controlled by National Amusements.

Distribution has been a top priority for CEO Bob Bakish since he took over Viacom after several years of devastated CEO Philippe Dauman. Bakish repaired several fences, repairing breaks with Altice One and others before becoming head of the merged company. He named Ray Hopkins, who directed distribution for years on CBS, as the chief distribution officer for the US. USA, one of the few CBS executives to assume top positions in the merged company. Appearing at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in March, Bakish said: "If you ask MVPD, they will tell you that we know how to do business."

Programmers and distributors have had natural friction for years over the terms of the deal, but both sides are involved in the negotiations as they all face the massive disruption of the broadcast. Verizon's conversations with any programmer back and forth involve how transmission assets are integrated into operator systems. Viacom CBS has a range of subscription and advertising-supported services. According to a report in Sports Business DailyFor example, some quid pro quo played a role in a recent agreement by SNY's stakeholders, Charter Communications. SportsNet LA, a Charter-owned network, secured the ride on DirecTV from AT&T, a must-have platform, after agreeing to bring the WarnerMedia HBO Max streaming service when it launches on May 27.

Representatives for ViacomCBS and Verizon did not respond to Deadline's request to comment on the deal.