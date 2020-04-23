Veteran actress Anita Raj called for throwing a party during the running of the bulls?

Veteran actress Anita Raj and husband Sunil Hingorani had a difficult encounter with her security guard recently. When the entire country is locked up, the two were apparently accused by neighbors of organizing a party for their friends to enjoy a round of drinks. His security guard was informed about this and soon called the police. Anita and Sunil were very angry with the guard for doing the same and a video of them arguing with him has come to the forefront.

However, clarifying her actions, Anita said in a statement: “The fact is, my husband is a doctor. One of his friends had a medical emergency, so he came with his wife, who provided assistance. My husband could not refuse on humanitarian grounds. The police officers arrived in a false complaint. After checking the situation, they apologized. "Well, during the current situation it is important not to ignore any rules. Don't you agree?