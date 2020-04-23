Vanderpump Feuds: Lisa Vanderpump calls Scheana Marie "desperate for love,quot;

Scheana Marie proudly wears her heart on her sleeve. Sometimes that fails on the SURver.

Both viewers and those closest to the Vanderpump Rules star agree that he falls too fast, too hard.

During the VPR after the show, Lisa chimed in on what she believes to be Scheana's fatal flaw.

‘She is so desperate to be loved. I'm not saying desperate for a man. It's about the relationship of being loved. I think she is desperate to have a relationship in which (the man) is in love with her, "explained the boss about his tendency to jump from one relationship to another.

Lisa also feels that Scheana takes the lead sometimes.

‘I think sometimes we don't know what is really going on with Scheana. We know what you want to tell us. It is what she wants to happen instead of what is actually happening. I would not say that it is not authentic because that is how she is in real life. But isn't it authentic in terms of being honest with itself? That's where the lack of authenticity is. "

Meanwhile, the Good As Gold singer feels misunderstood by her boss.

‘The thing about Lisa is that she doesn't listen to me when I speak. She talks to me and tells me how I feel. It's frustrating because she doesn't listen and when she listens, she assumes I'm lying. I know (she) may think in the past that I've downplayed something or talked about it too much, but right now, here in 2019, (I'm) at the lowest point in my life on this show (and) I & # 39; I am being so honest with (her).

Scheana seems to be much better in 2020. Done with her egg freezing process and in love with a handsome gym owner, Scheana is busy quarantining and tik toking with her new boyfriend.

Hopefully Brock Davies can return the same love he receives from Scheana.



