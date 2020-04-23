US toll USA A 44,575 Nicknamed a Pandemic – Deadline

UPDATED with the latest: The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that the total number of cases worldwide is now 2,475,743 in 213 countries. The WHO estimates the death toll worldwide at 169,151.

The US Centers for Disease Control. USA They said there are 802,583 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country, with a death toll in the country of 44,575. The agency's latest figures count the totals through Tuesday afternoon.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the data for which is widely used and has been traced above official numbers from the CDC and WHO, said the total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 2,646,846 as of Wednesday afternoon, with 183,120 deaths.

In the United States, New York remains the most affected state, with the state health department reporting 5,526 new cases for a total of 256,216 statewide as of this afternoon. There are 142,432 cases in New York City alone, more than the total for 34 other states. The city has reported 11,872 deaths.

California is now the fifth US state. USA Most infected, with 33,261 positive cases and 1,268 deaths in the state as of Tuesday. Los Angeles County health officials said Wednesday that there were 66 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the region's death toll to 729. The county had 1,318 new cases today, which brings the total number to 16,435.

Also Wednesday, officials in Santa Clara, Northern California, confirmed that three early deaths are now attributable to COVID-19, one on February 6. That is the earliest known death in the United States related to COVID-19. A death on February 26 in Seattle had previously been the first known death.

Last week, President Donald Trump outlined the guidelines for a three-phase plan to potentially restart the economy, with some states, including Georgia, already moving to reopen some businesses. However, the United States has more total cases than any other country, more than the combined cases in Spain, France, Germany and Italy, the countries with the most infections in Europe, according to WHO data.

Spain continues to be the most infected country outside the USA. USA With 204,178 cases as of Tuesday, reports the WHO. Italy, Spain and now France have exceeded 20,000 deaths each.

The last numbers come as New York Times Yesterday's statistical review of overall mortality data in 11 countries suggested that the actual number of deaths from COVID-19 is probably 25,000 higher worldwide, with New York City alone accounting for 4,000 of those additional deaths.

CDC Director Robert Redfield offered an even bleaker projection. Washington Post that "there is a possibility that the assault of the virus in our nation next winter will be even more difficult than the one we just went through." He says a return of COVID-19, coupled with a severe flu season, could be devastating.

The WHO officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, and Trump declared it a national emergency on March 13.