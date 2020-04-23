US aid to Greenland raises praise and suspicion in Denmark

COPENHAGEN – Denmark emphatically said no when President Trump expressed interest last year in buying Greenland. But that does not mean that the Danish government would reject some US aid for its semi-autonomous territory.
The United States agreed to provide Greenland with $ 12.1 million in financial support, the Greenland government announced Thursday, a move that some in Copenhagen faced with caution and anger, in light of Trump's greedy gaze on the vast mineral-rich island. It contains 10 percent of the world's fresh water.
That saga colored some reactions when the US ambassador. USA In Denmark, Carla Sands, released a statement on Monday praising the importance of the Arctic region and offering "a substantial package of economic support funds to help drive growth in Greenland."
Most of the aid will come in the form of US advisory and consultancy services, used to "benefit Greenland's economic development, including the mining industry, tourism and education," according to a statement issued Thursday by the Greenland government.
Many of the Danish government's allies and opponents have opposed the aid. Soren Espersen, of the far-right Danish People's Party, denounced the aid on Wednesday as "insulting," and told the Danish news website Altinget that such financial support was "for developing countries."
On the left, Greenland spokesman for the People's Socialist Party, Karsten Honge, called the plan "extremely provocative,quot; and described it as an attempt to "put lice in the fur coat,quot; of the island's relationship with Denmark, according to the Altinget website. A conservative Danish lawmaker, Rasmus Jarlov, also accused the United States of "clearly undermining"Denmark-Greenland Relations.
But Denmark's foreign minister Jeppe Kofod said Thursday that Denmark wants Greenland to have a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States. "It is no secret that we have long worked with Greenland to ensure that Greenland sees a benefit from the presence of the United States," he said, adding that it is now up to the Greenland government and the United States to decide how they want to spend. the money.
But Mr. Kofod declined to comment on the reaction against the aid. "I am not going to talk about people's concerns," he said. "People are free to have them."
Reactions among Greenlandic lawmakers were divided.
Some suspected the fine print of the plan. "We need to clarify whether they pay today and tomorrow we will have debts," Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a Greenlandic member of the Danish Parliament, said Thursday.
But many legislators were positive. Greenlandic lawmaker Aki-Matilda Hoegh-Dam said the negative responses seemed puzzling to her. "It is a fantastic opportunity," he said of the US package, adding that he hoped it "would strengthen human capital,quot; in Greenland.
"This good news confirms that our work in building a constructive relationship with the United States is fruitful," said Kim Kielsen, the island's prime minister.
On Monday, Ms Sands said the United States was simply seeking to strengthen its support for "a secure and stable Arctic,quot; in response to the growing ambitions of Russia and China in the region.
"The United States wants to be the partner of choice in the Arctic, and we look forward to achieving this partnership through the direct commitment of the United States to sustainably accelerate development and prosperity in the region," he said.
Greenland, long established by the Vikings, has more than a millennium of shared and sometimes troubled history with Denmark. It now has a population of 56,000 and is autonomous, except for foreign affairs and defense, with significant local support for greater independence. It also receives $ 740 million annually from the Danish government.
Greater support from the United States could allow the island to reduce its dependence on Copenhagen funds. But Trump's talk about a purchase last year sparked outrage. "Greenland is not for sale and cannot be sold," Kielsen said at the time.
Local companies have lost contracts. worth more than $ 400 million at the Thule base in recent years, and Denmark and Greenland expect to face a bill of at least $ 26 million for cleaning the closed facility.
Lara Jakes contributed reporting from Washington.
%MINIFYHTML769a624299f05c2baac7bac702b2223612%