Universal, Lego Group Builds Five-Year Exclusive Film Association – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has completed an exclusive five-year agreement with the LEGO Group that will lead to the theatrical development, production, and distribution of movies built from the fusion of original ideas with the colorful building blocks. The deal was spearheaded by Donna Langley, president of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and Jill Wilfert, director of entertainment for the LEGO group.

Universal established itself as the leader last year among a group of studios pursuing rights to make future Lego movies, which Warner Bros. had assembled for collective gross income north of $ 1 billion. When one of the LEGO movies on the drawing board didn't advance, a watch expired and the LEGO movie business became a free agent. Branded IP with a proven box office design doesn't appear frequently, and Universal pounced.

The notion of a LEGO franchise was barely obvious when it launched in 2014 with The Lego movieBut that movie had wit, imagination and irreverence and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and there was a second success with The Lego Batman movie directed by Chris McKay. That led to the LEGO Ninjago Movieand The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Universal bets that an injection of new imagination and cross-pollination with its own venerable titles will be the building blocks for a revival. Since Jurassic Park For your classic monsters, there is plenty of room to go to launch new franchises. There has already been a Lego treatment given the Uni dinosaur franchise for TV, with Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit and the 13-episode miniseries LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. The original LEGO movies grossed a combined total of $ 1.1 billion worldwide. Those movies remain in the Warner Bros. library. Wilfert of the LEGO Group will serve as a producer on all LEGO projects developed and launched by Universal. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback will be producing alongside Wilfert in the upcoming LEGO-inspired movie. Lin produced all the previous LEGO features. The LEGO Group was represented in the agreement by Ken Kleinberg and Jill Smith from Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy and Carlo.

"The LEGO system at play offers people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they transmit throughout each phase of their lives," said Langley. “Partnering with such an iconic brand that is still relevant and constantly evolving enables creativity in storytelling. We are delighted to begin building the next chapter of the LEGO movies alongside Jill and the LEGO team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation. "

"Universal's commitment to unique voice-over narration makes Studio the perfect partner when the LEGO Group enters this new phase of filming," said Wilfert. "Donna and the entire Universal team bring a sense of awe and imagination that we share, and we can't wait to execute on our shared vision."