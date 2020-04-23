UK Film and Television Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19 Runs Out After Receiving $ 6M + Applications – Deadline

The UK Film and Television Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19 has maximized its initial grant fund fund after receiving $ 6.2M (£ 5M) in applications since it opened on April 15.

The charity Film and TV, which oversees the fund, said about 3,000 people had applied for help and had now exceeded its initial limits, which were around $ 3.5M (£ 3M).

The fund will provide one-time grants of between £ 500 ($ 620) and £ 2,500 ($ 3,100) to active film, television and movie workers who are facing significant financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19.

The charity will now begin processing applications, but warned that it will have to prioritize those most in need until it receives more donations.

Today, the organization is launching an urgent appeal for more support to strengthen the boat.

Related story The Italian film meeting in Bergamo indefinitely postpones the 38th edition

Major donors to the seed fund included Netflix, BBC Studios, BBC Content, WarnerMedia, BFI, and Sky.

The charity said it had also awarded £ 140,000 ($ 173,000) through its Long-Term Hardship Fund to nearly 400 people with provisional grants of up to £ 500 ($ 620) to cover essential living costs like food and bills. .

He added that he has received 1,800 contacts through his 24-hour support line in the last six weeks, five times more than the average.

“The coronavirus is having a devastating impact on our industry. People are out of work and desperately concerned about their future. The charity has been able to take urgent action, but the sheer number of requests and requests for help demonstrate the extraordinary need for financial support for freelancers, "said Alex Pumfrey, CEO of The Film and TV Charity.

"We are all part of a brilliant, successful and creative community that now faces some of the most difficult challenges. We are very grateful to those who have already donated."

We need to do more. We urge people to help us reopen these funds and expand our services to reach the most vulnerable in our industry. "

Similar aid funds for film and television workers have also been established worldwide, including in France and India.