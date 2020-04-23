Tyler Cameron insists he is taking social distances very seriously

Tyler Cameron he is making things clear in his approach to social distancing.
After TMZ published an article with images of High school alum working with a "mysterious,quot; woman, the season 15 star turned to Twitter to address the backlash he had received.
"I would like to address this TMZ article that has people upset by social estrangement," the model tweeted Thursday. "I am like you and I am taking this seriously. There are loved ones that I miss because I cannot see them like you, and even worse, people still get sick. I take these precautions … Very seriously, but you try to keep a group of adults to comply with all the rules you're trying to establish. It's not the easiest task. "
Cameron later explained that some of his neighbors, including one who attends the same school and plays sports with his brother. Ryan, they were running sprints. Then he challenged them to do some sprints after their workout and "they talked a little … from a distance."
"But you guys seem to like reaching conclusions especially without any real context, so I thought I'd give you the full context," he continued. "Now I'm going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms. Have a good day."
Cameron has spent time with friends and family in Jupiter, Florida, amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The group is called "The Quarantine Crew,quot; and they describe themselves as "a group of friends who are dumb during quarantine,quot; on Instagram. From uploading videos of their workouts to posting images of them taking on TikTok challenges, the "team,quot; has shared a lot in the past few weeks. A stranger even flew from Hawaii to Florida in hopes of joining The Quarantine Crew.
Hannah brown He also appeared in some of the crew videos. As fans will remember, the Alabama native, who sent Cameron home during the finale of High schoolHe was first seen dating Cameron and his friends in March. The meeting came shortly after Cameron's mother. Andrea, passed away. That month, a source told E! News "Hannah has been there for Tyler,quot; and that he is "grateful for her support,quot;. In the following weeks, the duo was seen visiting the beach, working together, and spending time with the "crew."
While fans wondered if Brown and Cameron would rekindle a romance, Cameron crushed these rumors by saying they were "friends." Brown is back in Alabama.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
