Tyler Cameron insists he is taking social distances very seriously

Tyler Cameron he is making things clear in his approach to social distancing.

After TMZ published an article with images of High school alum working with a "mysterious,quot; woman, the season 15 star turned to Twitter to address the backlash he had received.

"I would like to address this TMZ article that has people upset by social estrangement," the model tweeted Thursday. "I am like you and I am taking this seriously. There are loved ones that I miss because I cannot see them like you, and even worse, people still get sick. I take these precautions … Very seriously, but you try to keep a group of adults to comply with all the rules you're trying to establish. It's not the easiest task. "

Cameron later explained that some of his neighbors, including one who attends the same school and plays sports with his brother. Ryan, they were running sprints. Then he challenged them to do some sprints after their workout and "they talked a little … from a distance."

"But you guys seem to like reaching conclusions especially without any real context, so I thought I'd give you the full context," he continued. "Now I'm going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms. Have a good day."