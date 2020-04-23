Twitter tries an easier way to find dating tweets

Twitter is testing a new option that shows every time a post has been retweeted with a comment, the company has confirmed that The edge. In screenshots Posted by users with the feature enabled, you can see a new "Retweet with Comments,quot; counter along with existing "Like,quot; and "Retweets,quot; numbers. Twitter said it is currently testing the feature with a small group of iOS Twitter users.

The function won't show you anything you can't currently find using the service's search function, it just makes it that much easier. That's important when some Twitter users use dating tweets to reply to a tweet, rather than using the service's built-in reply functionality to organize tweets into conversation threads. Currently, if you want to find quote tweets, you need to paste the URL of the tweet into the service search box.

It's worth noting that Twitter has experimented with some UI changes in the past year, but very few of them have been turned into full features. There was her "original tweeter,quot; tag meant to highlight who had started a particular conversation thread, a replay feature for notifications, and an option to receive notifications of responses to an individual tweet. Chances are good that "Retweet with Comments,quot; can join them.