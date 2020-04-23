Home Entertainment Twitter reacts to beef on French Montana & Young Thug social media!

Twitter reacts to beef on French Montana & Young Thug social media!

Twitter was entertained on Wednesday after an outbreak between French Montana and Young Thug, after Young Thug teamed up to defend Kendrick Lamar.

French claimed he had more punches than Kendrick, and Thug was offended by this statement, and Thugger proceeded to roast him.

"Stupid asshole, I think he got more hits than Kendrick Lamar," Thugger chuckled in a clip posted on Instagram Story. "First of all, don't understand your feelings, brother. I'm just talking from the artist's point of view. You have no more success than any motherfucker 'Kendrick Lamar."

