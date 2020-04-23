Tunic-clad Henry Ruggs III Wins Big in 2020 NFL Draft

Joe Burrow could have been No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Henry Ruggs III may be his biggest winner.

Ruggs, the first receiver to be removed from the board (he was No. 12 overall against the Raiders), wore a robe at home as his name was called. Was the project power movement so far.

“It was something different,” he told ABC’s Tom Rinaldi after he was called. “I partnered with Old Spice. They are doing some things to help the community. But I’m here at home, I’m with the family and I’m relaxing. A quick guy like me has gotten up. And shaking again sometimes … “

Ruggs was not wearing the robe just for comfort. He was paid to choose fashion to promote the fact that Old Spice has made a donation of $ 320,000 to the United Way in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All we’re hearing is that Ruggs was paid to feel comfortable when his name was called. That is win-win.