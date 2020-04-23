Tua Tagovailoa injury history: setback timeline before Draft 2020 NFL

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains the biggest question mark and risk, if believed by NFL teams, in the NFL Draft 2020.

His talent and pitching accuracy are hard to deny, but the teams have stopped at Tagovailoa, once considered the best clear option in the NFL Draft 2020. The most notable reason for that, of course, is his injury history.

In particular, a dislocated hip and back wall fracture Tagovailoa suffered against the state of Mississippi on Nov. 16, one that ended his college career, has prompted several NFL scouts and teams to wonder if it's worth the risk. to a high draft pick. The severity of that injury, just the latest in a well-documented story, has become the defining theme of Tagovailoa's drawing ability.

Sporting News in early April spoke with Dr. Lyle Cain, a sports medicine specialist at the Andrews Sports Center for Medicine and Orthopedics and the Alabama team orthopedic surgeon, to shed light on the Tagovailoa injury, his recovery process, and the remaining obstacles that he has to overcome before he can be considered as a game.

With that, here is everything you need to know about Tagovailoa's injury history, his latest injury, his recovery process and whether he will be ready for the 2020 season.

Tua Tagovailoa's injury history

– March 2018: During spring practice before his first full season as Alabama starter, Tagovailoa hits a lineman's helmet while throwing a pass and suffers a fractured left index finger. The injury requires quick surgery, but you don't waste practice time.

– October 2018: Tagovailoa bends his knee during a victory over Missouri. It was later revealed that he suffered a sprained knee, but wasted no time and returns to the lineup the following week against Tennessee.

– November 2018: During a season-ending game against the state of Mississippi, Tagovailoa in the third quarter takes a hit in his left quad, the same leg of his knee injured a month earlier. He sits down the rest of the game, an Alabama win, and returns the following week against The Citadel.

– December 2018: This is the game in which Jalen Hurts saved Alabama's chance to make it to the college football tie. In the fourth quarter of the SEC championship game against Georgia, Alabama left tackle Jonah Williams accidentally steps on Tagovailoa's right ankle and causes an injury. Tagovailoa remains out for the rest of the game and eventually undergoes a tightrope procedure on his ankle so he can return for the college football playoff.

– October 2019: Tagovailoa suffers another right ankle injury, this time a high ankle sprain during a victory over Tennessee. Again she opts to undergo a tightrope procedure for a quick recovery. He loses one game (a win over Arkansas) before returning to start Alabama's loss to LSU.

– November 2019: Towards the end of the first half of a major victory against Mississippi State, Tagovailoa suffers from the unpleasant hip injury that prematurely ends her college career. More about that injury below.

What is Tua Tagovailoa's last injury?

Tagovailoa suffered a hip fracture and dislocated posterior wall against the state of Mississippi; The dislocated hip, in particular, is a high-impact injury that is not seen often in soccer and is more likely to occur in car accidents.

The dislocated hip is also notable because former Raiders running back Bo Jackson suffered it during the 1991 AFC divisional round matchup against the Bengals. He never played soccer again after suffering the injury. The difference between Tagovailoa and Jackson's respective prognoses was the speed of diagnosis and treatment. While no one understood the severity of Jackson's injury, Cain said he was able to diagnose a hip dislocation in the field.

"And so the next point is to get a reduction as urgent (as possible) and get it back in place as quickly as possible," Cain told SN. "In fact, I thought for a fraction of a second about doing it on the field, but I thought it probably wasn't the right way to cause a lot of trauma."

"So we took him to the car, got into the tunnel, and as soon as we got to the X-ray facility, we put his hip back in place with the help of our medical staff and the medical staff of the state of Mississippi. So We put his hip back in place, we took X-rays and images to confirm that everything is in the correct position, and that was as fast as possible. It was probably within five minutes or less from the time it happened. "

In doing so, Cain said that any possible blood flow problems or future long-term effects were mitigated. If the injury had been less traumatic, it could have caused even more damage.

"Tua was more traumatic, which sounds worse, but he may have ended up in a better position because we knew we had to deal with it from the initial moment of injury."

What is a posterior wall fracture?

A possible early complication for Tagovailoa's recovery was the report of a fracture of the posterior wall (another similarity to Jackson's injury).

Here is the definition of a posterior wall fracture, from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons:

"Fractures of the posterior wall of the acetabulum (hip socket) are the most common type of acetabular fracture, accounting for approximately 25 percent of all acetabular fractures. The simple appearance of a posterior wall fracture on plain radiographs underestimates its potential complexity.Instead of having a single fracture fragment, most posterior wall fractures are comminuted or have areas where the articular surface along the margin of the primary fracture line is impacted in the underlying cancellous bone In general, posterior wall fractures are amenable to nonsurgical treatment if the remainder of the intact part of the acetabulum is large enough to maintain stability and congruence of the hip joint; however, this situation is often difficult to determine. The clinical outcome has been shown to be directly related to the pr reduction cleavage, but with precise repositioning of all small posterior segments. Wall fragments is often a difficult task. "

Tua Tagovailoa injury timeline

Tagovailoa's recovery and rehabilitation process began immediately after his injury, beginning with the first of several "hurdles,quot; he would need to resolve: surgically repair his hip. Two days after the hip was dislocated, Dr. Chip Routt, who specializes in orthopedic surgery, particularly trauma, hip and pelvic cavity fractures, repaired Tagovailoa's hip in Houston.

"Tua underwent successful surgery on her right hip Monday morning in Houston," Cain said in a statement after the surgery. "The procedure went as planned and he is resting comfortably. Tua's prognosis is excellent and we hope he will make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next few days to begin his rehabilitation."

The recovery resulting from that surgery took three months. During that time, Cain and medical personnel from Alabama and Andrews Sports Medicine put Tagovailoa in a conservative rehabilitation process (to reduce stress on her hip).

Cain said, "Essentially, the initial part of the process was simply working to activate your muscles, your muscles shut down and atrophy after an injury like that, regaining your range of motion so that you can rotate your hip properly."

Tagovailoa underwent several rehabilitation exercises a day, including gluteal muscle strengthening; hip range and movement; abductor strengthening, training and activation; and quadriceps and lower body work to regain control of the legs. Cain said the rehabilitation process also included preventive exercises to prevent his core and upper body from atrophying.

On February 10, almost three months after Tagovailoa dislocated her hip, a Cat analysis showed that Tagovailoa's hip "looked as good as it could."

The second hurdle in Tagovailoa's recovery was making sure there were no blood flow or cartilage problems. Around the time Tagovailoa had his CT scan, just before the start of the NFL Combine, he received an MRI that suggested he had no such problems, allowing him to increase the intensity of his rehabilitation.

On February 26, Tagovailoa received "overwhelmingly positive,quot; comments on his NFL Combine team scans. He did not participate in drills there, but was cleared to resume soccer activity on March 10. He showed his recovery in a video from March 23 that showed him going through drills.

On April 10, he made a personal professional day, throwing 72 passes to receivers:

He only has one MRI left, which was originally planned for April 10, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"The next MRI is really a longer-term follow-up with the same things that were analyzed with the last MRI a month ago. So there is nothing new that we expect to see, we just hope to see more healing and more cartilage healing and less evidence of trauma, "Cain said. "His MRI a month ago looked so good, you could almost take that as the last MRI and be happy with it, but I think only the NFL process wants to see it one more time."

"We don't expect much in this upcoming MRI. It's not a big hurdle. It really is just a confirmation just before the draft that everything still looks good."

Will Tua Tagovailoa be ready to play in the 2020 NFL season?

Tagovailoa has expressed optimism that he would be healthy enough to play in 2020, but one last hurdle remains before he can be considered fit.

"I told people before in previous discussions that just because the bone is healed and the hip looks good doesn't mean I'm ready to play soccer," Cain said. "You have to rehabilitate and get back in shape and strengthen your muscles, and it's like any other injury. It takes a long time, sometimes several months, for the body to get back into a highly competitive shape."

NFL teams' concerns about Tagovailoa's injury history have led many to think that the Dolphins, who have long been projected to take Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick, will outdo him instead of the Oregon quarterback. Justin Herbert. But if he is selected by Miami, he may be seated for his rookie season as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick drives the offense. That would allow Tagovailoa a year to fully integrate into the NFL and overcome any lingering problems with his injury.

If the Dolphins move to Tagovailoa, the Chargers may select him with the No. 6 overall pick. Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick are the only two quarterbacks currently on their roster after quarterback Philip Rivers signed with the Colts in free agency, which means Tagovailoa could get into a situation where he could immediately start in Los Angeles.

Would it be enough time for Tagovailoa to get in shape (assuming COVID-19 doesn't delay the start of the season)?

"As everyone knows, there is a long way to go until the season begins, at best. Even if everything turns out as expected," Cain said. "He has plenty of time. He has overcome all obstacles before we expected, so our message to Tua has been to take it easy and progress as slowly as your body allows, but don't overdo it." I think he has done a great job about it. "

Tua Tagovailoa injury updates

April 10th – Tagovailoa throws 72 passes on the personal professional day.

23 of March – Tagovailoa shows video recovery through drills.

March 10th – Tagovailoa medically authorized for soccer activities.

26 of February – Tagovailoa receives positive reports from teams that examined him at the NFL Combine.

23 of February – Tagovailoa arrives in Indianapolis for the NFL combine.

Feb. 10 – Tagovailoa receives a three-month hip checkup; the results reported as "as positive as possible,quot;.

January 30, Tagovailoa, at press events at the Super Bowl, tells various media that he expects a full recovery.

January 14, Tagovailoa's agent tells AL.com that Tagovailoa hopes to be healthy enough in April to organize one workout per additional day.

January 6, Tagovailoa testifies for the 2020 NFL Draft, saying he is optimistic that he will be healthy enough to play in 2020.

January 3, Tagovailoa, Alabama family members and coaches meet with doctors in New York.

January 1, Tagovailoa is seen walking on crutch at Citrus Bowl. He announces after the game that he will make his decision on January 6 about whether to return to Alabama or go to the NFL.

November 22th – Tagovailoa returns to Tuscaloosa.

November 18th – Tagovailoa undergoes "successful,quot; surgery on her hip; Cain calls his forecast "excellent." Rutlege reports that Tagovailoa will follow a six-week partial recovery plan with weight bearing, followed by the resumption of sports activity. It is expected to be able to launch again in the spring.

November 17 – Tagovailoa is brought to Houston for hip surgery the next day.

Nov. 16 – Tagovailoa suffers a hip injury against the state of Mississippi. Aaron Suttles of Athletic reports that Tagovailoa has a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture. In a statement, Alabama orthopedic surgeon Dr. Cain says Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery, not to mention a fracture.

