Tua Tagovailoa Draft Predictions: What NFL Draft Says About QB's Most Likable Landing Places

Tua Tagovailoa says aloha to Alabama and aloha to the NFL.

The Crimson Tide quarterback who had a premature end to his college career is watching a long season in the NFL, and begins in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

There are few stories more exciting than seeing where the left-handed call will land, and simulated drafts have been very outspoken about that fact; the infinite, infinite and unlimited number of simulated drafts have been open about that fact.

That, in turn, means that the infinite, infinite and unlimited quantity of simulated drafts have Tua go to all 32 teams (and even some CFL teams!). Okay, maybe it's hyperbolic, but there are plenty of potential landing spots according to polite assumptions from all corners of the NFL media.

So where will Tua land? This is what some of the industry experts say about Tua's future in the NFL.

5. Miami Dolphins

What first seemed like a slam dunk, no doubt, what he chose for Miami has since gone wild, with reports swirling that the Fish might be more inclined to lead Oregon QB Justin Herbert over Tagovailoa.

Although Herbert may be an option, some still choose Tua to bring his talent to South Beach.

What they are saying

Todd McShay, ESPN: "When he's healthy, he's special. At best, the Dolphins get their franchise quarterback without having to move up and then build the rest of their roster with a ton of picks."

RJ White, CBS Sports: "To me, (Herbert's rumors) seems like a move to avoid swapping out to get his boy, and he could be successful this year in a way that he might not be at any other, with most teams possibly hesitant to trade a large amount of draft capital for a player after failing to do a full job during a pre-draft process of staying home. "

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: "If the teams are really calling Washington to potentially advance, then there is interest in the quarterbacks. I still think Tagovailoa is the best prospect."

Charles Davis, NFL.com: "There has been a lot of talk that Oregon QB Justin Herbert will be the & # 39; safe & # 39; pick for the Dolphins. Instead, they choose the bold route and welcome the & # 39 ; Lefty Drew Brees & # 39; to Miami. "

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: "I have said that I heard that the Dolphins prefer Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa, but that was the information I gathered in early March. Since then I have heard something different."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: "I think the Dolphins are fuming right now to put Tua at number 5. And you know what? It's been very transparent but I think it's working!"

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: "Tagovailoa is an accurate, mobile QB and deep-ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm."

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Tagovailoa could fit right in the west, replacing now-missing Philip Rivers to become the Chargers' next big passer. Many simulated drafts think that this is also a very likely scenario:

What they are saying

Mel Kiper, ESPN: "With Herbert going to Miami on this stage, Tagovailoa is there for the Chargers, and would create a much-needed rumor about a team that is competing with the Rams in a big market."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: "The Chargers have a roster of talents and now they have a point guard to distribute the ball for the next decade."

Peter Schraeger, NFL.com: "Tagovailoa to Los Angeles at No. 6 would be a good option for all parties involved. Tyrod Taylor for a year; Tua thereafter. But this is an assumption. I repeat, an assumption.

Nate Davis, USA Today: "It's hard to imagine a better fate than a Hollywood team looking for star power, and one who wants a mobile quarterback to lead a relatively balanced offense. The presence of veteran QB Tyrod Taylor would allow him to Tagovailoa whenever I needed it mentally and, more importantly, to establish myself physically. "

Josh Shrock, NBC Sports: "A man who was projected to be No. 1 overall five months ago falls into the Bolts' lap. Take him and run."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: "The Chargers get a steal here. Tua should lead this team to success for a long time, IF his injury history was more casual than trend."

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: "The Chargers have a lot of coaching situations with established veterans, and a roster too good to be bad again, so having a high-end QB in a rookie deal would solve a lot of problems, and it's worth the risk. "

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: "The Chargers just can't get Tagovailoa here. And with Tyrod Taylor on the roster, there won't be a great need to get Tagovailoa on the field in 2020."

Michael Middlehurst-Scwhartz: "As long as the Chargers are comfortable with their medical outlook, Tagovailoa gives the franchise the rare opportunity to potentially move from one pillar behind the center to another."

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Considering Gardner Minshew's promising first year in Jacksonville, selecting a QB doesn't seem like a priority for Jacksonville. But that won't stop drills from reaching him when the Jaguars pick at number 9.

What they are saying

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: "The Alabama standout is a significant improvement over Gardner Minshew and gives the team a long-term option in QB1."

13. New England Patriots (trade)

At least one simulated draft has the Patriots jumping to select a falling Tagovailoa.

Peter King, NBC Sports: "It's difficult to apply for a franchise, but when would the Patriots have a chance to take on a potential superstar quarterback? Even if they had to pitch in the first round next year, I think it would be a risk that it would be worth running for the patriots. "