Teairra Mari has yet to pay 50 Cent a red penny from the trial of more than $ 30,000, and now the rapper has removed a lien against the reality star.

According to The Blast, they have obtained court documents that he has filed a lien against Mari's assets. "50 Cent has filed a lien against Mari's assets and property in an attempt to collect a sentence that she refuses to pay.

The documents indicate that Mari has not paid a penny of the $ 30,000 plus the penalties that ordered her to cough. He has sent notices to companies he believes Mari works with demanding that they pay him any amounts owed to him. "

Earlier this year, Teairra was fined $ 5,295 in penalties for refusing to turn over her financial records to help collect the $ 30,000 judgment, also according to The Blast. It was also reported that although Mari claims to be "bankrupt," she reportedly made more than $ 100,000 last year.

Roommates, if you recall, Teairra sued 50 for posting a sexually graphic image of her, which was originally posted by her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, allegedly. He hired Lisa Bloom to fight the case and held a press conference, which was later dismissed.

50 contested his claims, saying the image was all over Al Gore's innanet, even before he republished it. Unfortunately, for the reality star, the judge sided with the rapper and hit him with his lawyer the sum of $ 30K.

Teairra has had many problems. From fighting alleged alcoholism, DUI, and heartbreak pain, you could definitely use a break.

Chile, 50 is not playing with their coins. You better pay that man your money and move on in life.

