Trump disagrees with Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen Georgia

President Donald Trump shocked the nation when during his latest COVID-19 update, when he stated that he disagrees with Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen Georgia.

"I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he is doing," Trump said in a White House briefing. "I think it is too soon."

But then Trump raised his eyebrows when he said the following:

"I love people who use all of those things: spas, beauty salons, hair salons, tattoo parlors," he said. "I love them. But they can wait a little longer, just a little, not much, because security has to prevail."

"I know there is a desire to move forward quickly," he continued. "But if I go ahead and move on to phases that I shouldn't be in, I would recommend as a health officer and physician not to do that."