Tristan Wirfs lets his mother walk the red carpet in front of the house instead of the Las Vegas NFL Draft

No Vegas, no problem. Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, about an hour after becoming a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, found his own way to celebrate his impending leap to the pros.

And what better way to do it by honoring your mother?

Wirfs on Thursday made his mother walk the red carpet, similar to what he might have walked if the project had been carried out in Las Vegas, through his front yard. Wirfs waited at the end of the carpet to deliver her flowers.

Who needs Vegas? OT, highly rated, Tristan Wirfs invites his mother, Sarah, to walk the red carpet in front of their home in Mount Vernon, Iowa. They lived in a trailer park until Tristan was 5 years old. In a few hours, he will be a first-round pick. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yO7iUxE9WH – Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 23, 2020

It's a wonderful gesture, and what makes it even better is knowing that Wirfs lived in a trailer park until he was 5 years old. The Wirfses probably won't live in a trailer park after Tristan is selected in Thursday's draft, but it's great to see that he didn't forget where he came from or who was there with him on the trip.