Trey Songz leaks photos of his baby's mom – Twitter goes crazy!

Trey Songz announced last year that he had a secret baby, with a woman he barely knew. Since then, Trey has not only publicly recognized his son Noah, but the singer has posted photos of his son on social media.

Well now Trey Songz is posting photos of her baby's mom, MTO News found out.

The R,amp;B singer published a photo that shows the woman: Caro Colon

Trey wrote: "I am obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You are a great mother and you deal with all the extras with great grace. I will always be eternally grateful to you for Noah's mom," Trey, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, captioned the gallery of photos with your adorable child.

So who is Caro Colón? Well, she's the sister of Dave East's mother of babies. The beautiful Caro reportedly used to work as a dancer / dancer at the popular New York Gentlemen's Club Lust.

Here are some comments that people leave about her: