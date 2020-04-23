Trey Songz finally shows her baby mom

The identity of singer Trey Songz's baby mom has been kept secret, but on Wednesday, the artist proudly showed it off and sent her a loving tribute.

"I am obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You are a great mother and you deal with all the extras with a lot of grace. I will always be eternally grateful to you for Mumma from Noah. 🙏🏾💙", she posted on Instagram along with photos of the three of them together.

The Virginia native posted a photo of his sleeping son to his Instagram account in May.

"My son Noah," said Songz. "We are blessed and happy." The photo came hours after he posted one of his hands holding Noah's small foot.

Songz has kept his private life quite discreet recently. It was speculated that he and Megan Thee Stallion were dating, but Meg quickly put an end to the rumors, claiming that the couple are just friends.