Trey Songz finally shows her baby mom

The identity of singer Trey Songz's baby mom has been kept secret, but on Wednesday, the artist proudly showed it off and sent her a loving tribute.

"I am obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You are a great mother and you deal with all the extras with a lot of grace. I will always be eternally grateful to you for Mumma from Noah. 🙏🏾💙", she posted on Instagram along with photos of the three of them together.

