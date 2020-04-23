Travis Scott dazzles in an impressive but too short Fortnite concert – Up News Info

Travis Scott & # 39; s Astronomical was in concert at Epic Games Fortnite Thursday night, wowing players with its spectacular images.

Following in the footsteps of a Marshmello performance last year, Scott's performance only lasted 10 minutes. When he finished, the players returned to their competitions.

Starting at 7:05 p.m. ET, the show was visually spectacular, featuring a giant Travis Scott. Some of the words were edited in deference to the audience's tender years. The performance featured Scott taking stars from the sky, holographic dangers, and Scott becoming a Terminator.

Users can also participate, with various emojis available, including burning microphone stands. They also floated and walked through the concert, assimilating the action from all angles, as the game allows multiple points of view.

In addition to being available on Fortnite, the event was broadcast live by featured players on their own channels.