Toya Wright Shares How She Helps Reginae Overcome YFN Lucci's Breakup

Reginae Carter's mother Toya Wright shared how she helped her daughter deal with her breakup with rapper YFN Lucci.

According to Toya, Reginae's father Lil Wayne played an important role in healing his daughter.

"The good thing about this is that his father always keeps him real and lets him know what's going on. We all try to instill good qualities and teach our children good values," he told Up News Info. "But of course as they get older they tend to go their own way and we pray that they stay true to the good qualities that we instilled in them. And Reginae definitely makes us proud. She is independent. She is strong. She is smart, and she's not stupid. She was young and she was in love, and she learned, so it's a blessing. "

Over the past week, both Reginae and Lucci have addressed their breakup. Reginae has given up on rappers forever and Lucci says he doesn't regret the now infamous cucumber party.