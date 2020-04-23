Toya Johnson reveals what Lil Wayne did to protect Reginae Carter after YFN Lucci humiliated her

Many have always wondered if Lil Wayne got involved in his daughter, Reginae Carter's nasty breakup with controversial rapper YFN Lucci, and Toya Johnson finally decided to reveal the truth.

While promoting VH1 YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family HustleToya spoke to Hollywood life, where she revealed that Lil Wayne stepped in and told her to make the right decision for herself.

Reginae left rapper YFN Lucci after the cumbersome cucumber challenge and promised to be alone with good guys from now on.

Tiny Harris's best friend explained, "The good thing about this is that his father always keeps him real and lets him know what's going on." We all try to instill good qualities and teach our children good values. But of course, as they get older, they tend to go their own way, and we pray that they will stay true to the good qualities that we instill in them. And Reginae definitely makes us proud. She is independent. She is strong.She is smart, and she is not stupid. I was young and in love, and she learned, so that's a blessing. "

Robert Rushing's fiancee went on to explain: "Reginae and Wayne's relationship is close, and always has been. And as she ages, their relationship improves and improves. They are really tight."

Reginae spoke about her father's advice: "Hearing my dad tell me that Lucci probably loves you, but he's not in love with you because of the actions and things he's doing."

Toya went on to say, “They made a song together on their last album. And he has an idea for her to do another project with him. However, I think his true passion is acting. Personally, I think she is very good at it. She can do both, but acting is definitely more of a passion for her; it's something she enjoys a little more. I think these studio sessions and songs with his father are something they can bond with because he loves being in the studio, he loves to produce, and he loves to record. So I think it's just a bonding moment between father and daughter, something they can bond with and do and have fun with. However, I really don't know what his future plans are for putting music together. "

She added: "He's done some movies, some Lifetime movies, and stuff like that. So hopefully, coming out of quarantine, he'll have some bigger roles. Before all of this (isolation COVID19), she was practicing with her acting once a week. So now she's using TikTok as a tool to help her work on her skills. "

Ad

This drama had many layers.



Post views:

0 0