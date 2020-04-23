Tommy Chong hopes to provide free medical marijuana to users amid crisis COVID-19

WENN / FayesVision

He claims to be working with members of the medical marijuana community to help others who trust the substance for reasons such as pain relief and anxiety.

Stoner icon Tommy Chong plans to deliver cannabis to medical marijuana users for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran comedian is known for his love of drugs, and is working with members of the medical marijuana community to help others who trust the substance for reasons like pain relief and anxiety, but who are having trouble filling. their prescriptions due to local closing orders, or they simply cannot pay for it as a result of economic changes.

"There are many people who depend on him and cannot get to his dispensary", Cheech & Chong Star told the New York Post, revealing that it has a "grass reserve" that it is "slowly rationing."

The 81-year-old added, "I don't think I've paid for marijuana in 50 years. People give it to me for free. I can afford to give it away."

Chong, who acknowledges that marijuana helped him beat prostate cancer in 2013, did not share how he hopes to distribute the drug or how much he would be giving away.