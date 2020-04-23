Tom Holland Dons, makeshift Spider-Man outfit to surprise Jimmy Kimmel's son on third birthday

A B C

The Marvel Universe actor happily accepts the request made by the presenter of & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live & # 39; during an online interview after talking about how he is doing in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine.

Tom holland excited Jimmy KimmelHe's Spider-Man fan son making an appearance during his virtual third birthday party.

The Marvel star sat down for an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"Host on Tuesday (April 21), while the funny man was celebrating Little Billy's birthday in Los Angeles, and Holland, speaking from his London home, agreed to have some fun.

"I have a favor to ask of you and that's it, my son Billy is three years old today," Kimmel shared. "We saw the two Spider-Man movies over and over, and we promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party."

"Now, of course, we were going to hire a guy in a suit, but now no one comes to his party; his party is just us. I was wondering if you would say hi. I can't guarantee that he's going to register, but would you mind?"

Holland obeyed, putting on a red suit and waving at Billy.

"Hi Billy, it's a pleasure to meet you. My name is Peter Parker. I live in Queens, New York," said Holland, adopting the American accent for his character.

<br />

Holland, Kimmel, and television personality sister Jane sang "Happy Birthday" to Billy as he blew out the candles on his Spider-Man cake.