Tom Hanks Gifts Bullied Boy Called Corona With Typewriter

The New York Post reported today that Tom Hanks proved himself to be a good guy once again after giving an Australian boy a Corona-brand typewriter. The young boy was reportedly bullied by his name associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corona De Vries, 8, said in a video: "I feel like I'm famous." As fans of the actor know, Tom is already quite familiar with the country of Australia. He spent a few months there filming a new Elvis Presley movie, and was also in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 8-year-old boy reportedly approached the Oscar winner and asked, "Are you okay?" when Tom revealed that he and his wife were diagnosed with the coronavirus. In addition, Corona wrote a letter about how children at school bullied him by name, which "made him sad and angry."

As a gift, Tom Hanks cleaned out his old-school Corona typewriter and handed it to him. Tom also wrote him a letter on April 10 stating that his words of sympathy made him and his wife feel "so wonderful."

The Cast Away actor stated that he was the only person he knew who had the name, "Corona," which is like the "ring around the sun, a crown." Tom then revealed that he was sending his typewriter to him as a gift, and told him to find someone who was old enough to teach him how to use it.

When he spoke to Reuters, Corona was delighted that Hanks said they were friends. He added that he was going to write to him soon. As mentioned near the beginning of the article, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were possibly the first celebrities to reveal their COVID-19 diagnosis.

Consequently, he and Rita had to spend a few weeks in an Australian hospital to avoid spreading COVID-19 across the country. Since then, the world has been blocked, including Australia, Canada, and the United States.



