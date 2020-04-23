Tom Hanks gifted his beloved typewriter to a bullied boy named "Corona,quot;

This is the sweetest gift!
No matter who it is, there is one thing everyone can agree on: Tom Hanks is one of the kindest celebrities. There is a reason why people consider him the father of the United States.
When Tom was recovering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, he received a letter from an 8-year-old Australian boy named Corona De Vries, who wanted to verify the beloved actor, according to 7News.
"I heard on the news that you and your wife had contracted the coronavirus. Are you okay?" Corona wrote. The boy also told Tom that he was being bullied by children at school by name, making him feel "sad and angry."
Tom wrote a letter on his Corona typewriter and sent him an honest reply. "Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! Thank you for being such a good friend: Friends make their friends feel good when they are depressed," Tom wrote.
"You know, you are the only person I have ever known who has the name Corona, like the ring around the sun, a corona," he continued.
He was already crying as he read the letter, but Tom ended up with an incredibly moving gift.
"I thought this typewriter would be right for you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now it is back with you. Ask an adult how it works. And use it to write to me."
He also wrote by hand "PS: You have a friend in me! Thanks again!"
Those who follow Tom on social media know that the typewriter means a lot to him. Tom shared a photo of him on March 17, with the caption "I traveled here with a typewriter, one that I loved."
The actor collects typewriters and owns hundreds. In an interview with NPR, he joked with journalist David Greene: "I have too many typewriters, David. Do you want one?" and said he was concerned about leaving too many typewriters for his family when he "kicks the bucket." But for Corona to be the typewriter he loved and took to Australia, it must have been very special.
This is the sweetest gift and I am so happy that both Crowns meet!
You can read the full letter here.
