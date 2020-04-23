Tom Hanks donates typewriter to a bullied 8-year-old boy named Corona

For all children, you have a friend in Tom Hanks.

Several Australian television networks reported Thursday that the actor surprised a local 8-year-old boy who was being bullied in part because his name was Corona.

All started when Crown de vries wrote to Tom and his wife Rita Wilson after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I heard on the news that you and your wife had contracted the coronavirus," Corona wrote on Channel 7 News. "Are you okay? I love my name, but at school, people call me the Coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me that."

Lo and behold, the store reported that Tom saw the letter. and He responded with a special gift.

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," wrote Tom. "Thanks for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are depressed. I saw you on TV, even though I was already back in the US, and completely healthy. Even though I was gone sick, your letter made me feel even better. "

But wait, there's more!