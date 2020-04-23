Tom Hanks donates typewriter to a bullied 8-year-old boy named Corona

For all children, you have a friend in Tom Hanks.
Several Australian television networks reported Thursday that the actor surprised a local 8-year-old boy who was being bullied in part because his name was Corona.
All started when Crown de vries wrote to Tom and his wife Rita Wilson after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.
"I heard on the news that you and your wife had contracted the coronavirus," Corona wrote on Channel 7 News. "Are you okay? I love my name, but at school, people call me the Coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me that."
Lo and behold, the store reported that Tom saw the letter. and He responded with a special gift.
"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," wrote Tom. "Thanks for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are depressed. I saw you on TV, even though I was already back in the US, and completely healthy. Even though I was gone sick, your letter made me feel even better. "
But wait, there's more!
Tom gave the young man a Corona typewriter that was previously shared on Instagram.
"Hello friends. Good news: a week after the Positive test, in self-isolation, the symptoms are very similar. There is no fever but blah. Folding clothes and doing dishes leads to a nap on the sofa. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 Gin Rummy hands in a row and leads by 201 points, "Tom previously shared. "But I've learned not to spread my Vegemite that thick. I traveled here with a typewriter, one that I loved. We're all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."
Tom later wrote in his personal letter to Corona: "Ask an adult how it works. And use it to answer me … You have a friend in me."
Well done, Tom.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
