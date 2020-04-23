Tom Hanks Cheers On Bullied Young Friend Pen Corona Called Corona With Surprise Gift

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Toy Story & # 39; He gives away one of the typewriters in his collection to cheer up the young Corona De Vries who was bullied by his peers because of his name.

Tom Hanks He has helped put a smile on the face of an intimidated Australian boy named Corona by gifting him a retro typewriter from his own collection.

The "Toy Story"Star has become pen pals with a Queensland resident Crown de vries after the eight-year-old boy communicated after news of Hanks' COVID-19 diagnosis last month, March 2020. The 63-year-old actor and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, had been in Down Under when they both fell ill and had to be hospitalized for treatment, so De Vries decided to write to Hanks to verify his well-being, sending a letter asking, "Are you okay?"

In the note, the boy explained how he had been rudely teased by his classmates, who had called him "the coronavirus," which had left him feeling "sad and angry," according to Channel 7 Australia. .

On April 10, 2020, De Vries received a response from Hanks, saying, "Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!"

"You are the only person I have ever known who has the name Corona, like the ring around the sun, a corona," he continued.

The correspondence was enclosed in a box containing Hanks' Corona typewriter, which the collector had packed for his trip to Australia.

"I thought this typewriter would be right for you," the star explained to De Vries. "Ask an adult how it works. And use it to write me."

Referring to Woody's famous line from his "Toy Story" character, Hanks added: "P.S.You have a friend in me!"

After receiving the unique gift, De Vries said in a video chat with Reuters: "I feel like I'm famous!"

"He said I'm a friend to him!" the boy exclaimed. "I will write again soon."

Hanks and Wilson were quarantined for two weeks while battling the virus, but have since returned home to Los Angeles.