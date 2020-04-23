Tom Brady invades a Florida house – accidentally

Tom Brady was almost marked for an illegal procedure.

One of the newer members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has made Florida his home, and is now apparently also making other people's homes: Per TMZ, Brady accidentally entered, read as: Pierced, a home adjacent to the offensive coordinator of Buccaneers Byron Leftwich in early April.

David Kramer, a neighbor of Leftwich and owner of the house that invaded Brady, detailed the terrible experience of TMZ.

"I was literally sitting here and I see this tall guy come into my house," Kramer told TMZ. "He didn't even look at me. He just dropped his duffel bags on the floor and looked at me and I'll never forget the expression on his face … He just says, 'Am I? In the wrong house ?!"

MORE: NFL 2020 Mock Draft: Who's Fined for Tampa Bay, New England?

Kramer says Brady was a good sport and kept a smile on his face throughout the test.

"He said, 'I'm so sorry! I'm so sorry!' He grabs his bags and leaves," Kramer said. "I don't think I have seen someone leave a house faster."

Well, Brady is in good company now. We're sure he finally made it to Leftwich's house, and now he has a familiar face in Tampa with Rob Gronkowski, a long-time closed-end goal, joining Brady earlier this week.

Brady's evolution to Florida Man happened faster than anticipated.