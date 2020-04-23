Together at home offers more than 270 million viewers – Up News Info

The Global Citizen broadcast special One world: together at home It amassed a staggering 270 million viewers worldwide on television and digital platforms, and the numbers continue to grow. The special was produced to support frontline healthcare workers and global response efforts. COVID-19

No further numbers from international markets have yet been reported and Chinese broadcasters Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Bytedance, Kuaishou, NetEase, bilibili and Weibo will air the special in the coming week.

The World Health Organization and Global Citizen partnered with Lady Gaga for the six-hour digital broadcast followed by a two-hour special that brought together artists, philanthropists, and world leaders to inspire people around the world, focusing on the communities affected by COVID-19. The special featured tributes to the scientists, health professionals, and other essential service workers who have led the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special aired across 60 global broadcast networks, nine major digital platforms, and hundreds of affiliates, in more than 175 countries. According to Nielsen, the US USA They estimated that 20.7 million viewers tuned in to the two-hour broadcast special on multiple networks, including ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, and iHeartMedia. According to Alphonso's data, 45% of all live viewers in the United States tuned in for the special.

The event raised $ 127 million in commitments from corporate partners and philanthropists to date for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, driven by the United Nations Foundation, in support of health workers in the fight against the pandemic. Donations to the fund will support the work of WHO around the world, the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF. The digital and broadcast special also asked viewers to be active participants, encouraging citizens of the world to take action and express their support for COVID-19's global response efforts.