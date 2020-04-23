Todd Chrisley on how his coronavirus diagnosis changed his life

A life-changing experience.

You wouldn't know just by looking at it, but just a few weeks ago, Todd Chrisley He was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, an experience that he says has given him "a completely different perspective on life."

In a In the room Instagram Live with E! Jason Kennedy, the Chrisley knows best Star revealed that while he was recovering, he had an "epiphany,quot; that inspired him to express his gratitude to his wife, Julie Chrisley, and change the way you see the world.

"I have realized that my life needs to be more. It has to be about more, "said Todd with his daughter Savannah Chrisley. "And I think that we, as a family, collectively, should do more for those who cannot. And that has led me to have a completely different perspective on life."

Todd explained that he was particularly touched by the dreams he had while in the hospital about his late father: "I could see him holding out his hand and I kept trying to catch her, but the more I tried to get closer to her, the further away she went," and that They gave a strong feeling of peace. He passed it on to Julie and her children, along with the idea that he no longer fears death.