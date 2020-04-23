Todd Chrisley on how his coronavirus diagnosis changed his life

A life-changing experience.
You wouldn't know just by looking at it, but just a few weeks ago, Todd Chrisley He was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, an experience that he says has given him "a completely different perspective on life."
In a In the room Instagram Live with E! Jason Kennedy, the Chrisley knows best Star revealed that while he was recovering, he had an "epiphany,quot; that inspired him to express his gratitude to his wife, Julie Chrisley, and change the way you see the world.
"I have realized that my life needs to be more. It has to be about more, "said Todd with his daughter Savannah Chrisley. "And I think that we, as a family, collectively, should do more for those who cannot. And that has led me to have a completely different perspective on life."
Todd explained that he was particularly touched by the dreams he had while in the hospital about his late father: "I could see him holding out his hand and I kept trying to catch her, but the more I tried to get closer to her, the further away she went," and that They gave a strong feeling of peace. He passed it on to Julie and her children, along with the idea that he no longer fears death.
Savannah didn't exactly take it well!
"I was on the phone with my therapist after he said that," she said to Jason. "And I think for the first time I realized that I'm not ready if something happens to one of my parents."
"Ohh, your trust fund will help you!" Todd replied, lightening the mood as usual.
Fortunately, you are not only in a better place mentally, but also physically.
"It was truly one of the worst illnesses I have ever had," said Todd. "This crown, she has to go!"
He then described some of the symptoms he experienced and how he remained in bed for three weeks.
Now he is bored in quarantine. And the highlight of your day? Go to McDonalds for a fish sandwich.
"Literally when my family leaves this house after quarantine, for the first time since this show started, people are not going to recognize us," said Todd. "Botox is fading. The roots are showing up. I mean, no one will know who we are!"
Speaking of Chrisley knows bestAlthough the family obviously cannot film at this time, Todd revealed that they filmed multiple episodes prior to the coronavirus outbreak, and that they will be filming even more when things are safe again.
In the meantime, Babysitter faye will try to learn how to bet online.
Stay tuned for more news on the eighth season of the USA. Chrisley knows best!
(E! And USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
